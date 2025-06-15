June 15, 2025 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: June 15, 2025
Fort Wayne
James R. Morken, 71, Queen of Angels
Nicholas J. Wilhelm, 79, Queen of Angels
Pamela Cramer Allmandiner, 79, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Steven D. Feasel, 70, St. Joseph
Emmalee Jordan, 11, St. Vincent de Paul
James Redwanski, 87, St. Vincent de Paul
Lea Woodrum, 96, St. Vincent de Paul
South Bend
Sharon Hammond, 81, Christ the King
Jerome Hoffman, 89, Christ the King
Betsy Jochum, 104, Christ the King
Christine Mihail, 61, Holy Cross
Leonard J. DeLorenzo, 70, Sacred Heart of Jesus
