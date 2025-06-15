Todays Catholic
June 15, 2025 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: June 15, 2025

Fort Wayne

James R. Morken, 71, Queen of Angels

Nicholas J. Wilhelm, 79, Queen of Angels

Pamela Cramer Allmandiner, 79, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Steven D. Feasel, 70, St. Joseph

Emmalee Jordan, 11, St. Vincent de Paul

James Redwanski, 87, St. Vincent de Paul

Lea Woodrum, 96, St. Vincent de Paul

South Bend

Sharon Hammond, 81, Christ the King

Jerome Hoffman, 89, Christ the King

Betsy Jochum, 104, Christ the King

Christine Mihail, 61, Holy Cross

Leonard J. DeLorenzo, 70, Sacred Heart of Jesus

