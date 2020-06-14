Todays Catholic
June 14, 2020 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: June 14, 2020

Arcola

Karen MacIntyre, 57, St. Patrick

Timothy W. Trahin, 56, St. Patrick

James Weldon, 76, St. Patrick

Bremen

Joyce Monhaut, 77, St. Dominic

Decatur

Larry K. Andrews, 79, St. Mary of the Assumption

Jade L. Fullenkamp, stillborn, St. Mary of the Assumption

Fort Wayne

Doris Jastrzemski, 88, St. Vincent de Paul

William Koeller, 78, St. Charles Borromeo

Peter Vlaskamp, 87, St. Vincent de Paul

Granger

Miriam Jankowski, 85, St. Pius X

Jeannine Laware, 77, St. Pius X

Joseph Pataluch, 94, St. Pius X

Mishawaka

Dave Berglund, 70, Queen of Peace

Richard Boehnlein, 84, St. Bavo

JoAnn Samp, 88, St. Monica

Notre Dame

Father David Scheidler, CSC, Basilica of the Sacred Heart

South Bend

Judith Cichos, 80, Holy Family

Eugene Kaczynski, 88, Holy Family

Angela Kowalski, 96, Holy Family

Beverly J. Otolski, 77, St. Anthony de Padua

Marcia A. Sekendy, 75, Holy Family

Evelyn Shilts, 83, St. John the Baptist

Waterloo

Frank P. Miller, 88, St. Michael the Archangel

Warsaw

William R. Baldwin, 83, Sacred Heart

