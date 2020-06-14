June 14, 2020 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: June 14, 2020
Arcola
Karen MacIntyre, 57, St. Patrick
Timothy W. Trahin, 56, St. Patrick
James Weldon, 76, St. Patrick
Bremen
Joyce Monhaut, 77, St. Dominic
Decatur
Larry K. Andrews, 79, St. Mary of the Assumption
Jade L. Fullenkamp, stillborn, St. Mary of the Assumption
Fort Wayne
Doris Jastrzemski, 88, St. Vincent de Paul
William Koeller, 78, St. Charles Borromeo
Peter Vlaskamp, 87, St. Vincent de Paul
Granger
Miriam Jankowski, 85, St. Pius X
Jeannine Laware, 77, St. Pius X
Joseph Pataluch, 94, St. Pius X
Mishawaka
Dave Berglund, 70, Queen of Peace
Richard Boehnlein, 84, St. Bavo
JoAnn Samp, 88, St. Monica
Notre Dame
Father David Scheidler, CSC, Basilica of the Sacred Heart
South Bend
Judith Cichos, 80, Holy Family
Eugene Kaczynski, 88, Holy Family
Angela Kowalski, 96, Holy Family
Beverly J. Otolski, 77, St. Anthony de Padua
Marcia A. Sekendy, 75, Holy Family
Evelyn Shilts, 83, St. John the Baptist
Waterloo
Frank P. Miller, 88, St. Michael the Archangel
Warsaw
William R. Baldwin, 83, Sacred Heart
