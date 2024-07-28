July 28, 2024 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: July 28, 2024
Arcola
Thomas Junk, 77, St. Patrick
Fort Wayne
Denis Ellis, 90, St. Charles Borromeo
Benjamin Johnston, 85, St. Charles Borromeo
Phillip Shirmeyer, 77, St. Charles Borromeo
Sandra Shirmeyer, 70, St. Charles Borromeo
David Kelker, 74, St. Vincent de Paul
Janel Ryan, 75, St. Vincent de Paul
Ralph Sisco, 93, St. Vincent de Paul
Dr. Lyn Stadish, 70, St. Vincent de Paul
Grace Tippmann, 16, St. Vincent de Paul
Granger
Sandra Dallich, 79, St. Pius X
Joseph Kocimski, 80, St. Pius X
James Miholich, 67, St. Pius X
Mary Mullally, 63, St. Pius X
Jimita Potter, 74, St. Pius X
Huntington
Margie Hunnicutt, 88, St. Mary
Janice Scher, 77, SS. Peter and Paul
Kathleen A. Smith, 72, SS. Peter and Paul
Mishawaka
Clarence James Lang, 93, Queen of Peace
Gary Signorino, 81, St. Bavo
Carolyn Anne Klein Henry, 72, St. Joseph
Monroeville
Leo W. Martin, 91, St. Rose of Lima
New Carlisle
Elsie I. Mroczkiewicz, 92, St. Stanislaus Kostka
New Haven
Judith Reddin, 87, St. John the Baptist
South Bend
Dorothy Jeske, 100, Holy Cross
Elaine Wituski, 75, St. Adalbert
Chester Dlugosz, 94, St. Jude
Elaine Shaffer, 99, St. Jude
Wabash
Rita Alexander, 83, St. Bernard
Shirley Christman, 95, St. Bernard
Elaine Diane Curtis, 75, St. Bernard
Walkerton
Mary Lou Vukovits, 91, St. Patrick
Warsaw
William Margherone, 92, Sacred Heart
Jennifer M. Neer, 67, Sacred Heart
Jack Fink, Former President/Publisher of OSV, Dies
John F. (Jack) Fink, 92, who was President and Publisher of Our Sunday Visitor, died on Wednesday, July 17, in Indianapolis.
Born December 17, 1931, in Fort Wayne, he grew up in Huntington. After studying journalism and graduating from the University of Notre Dame in 1953, he served as a lieutenant in the Air Force for two years. In 1956, he joined the staff of Our Sunday Visitor, where he served in editorial and business capacities, including president and publisher, until he accepted the position of editor of The Criterion – the newspaper of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis – in 1984.
He was active in the Catholic Press Association of the United States and Canada, serving as President from 1973-75. In 1981, the Catholic Press Association gave him its highest award, the St. Francis de Sales Award for “outstanding contributions to Catholic journalism.” While at Our Sunday Visitor, he founded the OSV Foundation as a charitable foundation. He was the author of 17 published religious books.
A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, 7575 Holliday Drive East, Indianapolis, will be held on Monday, July 29, at 11:30 a.m.
