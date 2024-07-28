Rest in Peace: July 28, 2024 Todays Catholic

Arcola

Thomas Junk, 77, St. Patrick

Fort Wayne

Denis Ellis, 90, St. Charles Borromeo

Benjamin Johnston, 85, St. Charles Borromeo

Phillip Shirmeyer, 77, St. Charles Borromeo

Sandra Shirmeyer, 70, St. Charles Borromeo

David Kelker, 74, St. Vincent de Paul

Janel Ryan, 75, St. Vincent de Paul

Ralph Sisco, 93, St. Vincent de Paul

Dr. Lyn Stadish, 70, St. Vincent de Paul

Grace Tippmann, 16, St. Vincent de Paul

Granger

Sandra Dallich, 79, St. Pius X

Joseph Kocimski, 80, St. Pius X

James Miholich, 67, St. Pius X

Mary Mullally, 63, St. Pius X

Jimita Potter, 74, St. Pius X

Huntington

Margie Hunnicutt, 88, St. Mary

Janice Scher, 77, SS. Peter and Paul

Kathleen A. Smith, 72, SS. Peter and Paul

Mishawaka

Clarence James Lang, 93, Queen of Peace

Gary Signorino, 81, St. Bavo

Carolyn Anne Klein Henry, 72, St. Joseph

Monroeville

Leo W. Martin, 91, St. Rose of Lima

New Carlisle

Elsie I. Mroczkiewicz, 92, St. Stanislaus Kostka

New Haven

Judith Reddin, 87, St. John the Baptist

South Bend

Dorothy Jeske, 100, Holy Cross

Elaine Wituski, 75, St. Adalbert

Chester Dlugosz, 94, St. Jude

Elaine Shaffer, 99, St. Jude

Wabash

Rita Alexander, 83, St. Bernard

Shirley Christman, 95, St. Bernard

Elaine Diane Curtis, 75, St. Bernard

Walkerton

Mary Lou Vukovits, 91, St. Patrick

Warsaw

William Margherone, 92, Sacred Heart

Jennifer M. Neer, 67, Sacred Heart

Jack Fink, Former President/Publisher of OSV, Dies

John F. (Jack) Fink, 92, who was President and Publisher of Our Sunday Visitor, died on Wednesday, July 17, in Indianapolis.

Born December 17, 1931, in Fort Wayne, he grew up in Huntington. After studying journalism and graduating from the University of Notre Dame in 1953, he served as a lieutenant in the Air Force for two years. In 1956, he joined the staff of Our Sunday Visitor, where he served in editorial and business capacities, including president and publisher, until he accepted the position of editor of The Criterion – the newspaper of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis – in 1984.

He was active in the Catholic Press Association of the United States and Canada, serving as President from 1973-75. In 1981, the Catholic Press Association gave him its highest award, the St. Francis de Sales Award for “outstanding contributions to Catholic journalism.” While at Our Sunday Visitor, he founded the OSV Foundation as a charitable foundation. He was the author of 17 published religious books.

A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, 7575 Holliday Drive East, Indianapolis, will be held on Monday, July 29, at 11:30 a.m.

* * *