July 25, 2020 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: July 26, 2020
Angola
Lucille Preuss, 99, St. Anthony of Padua
Frederick L. Titsworth, 86, St. Anthony of Padua
Auburn
Richard Feid, 84, Immaculate Conception
Edith Gardlik, 89, Immaculate Conception
Decatur
Beth A. Faurote, 58, St. Mary of the Assumption
Fort Wayne
Shirley Bertels, 83, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Mary Blaettner, 72, St. Mary, Mother of God
Catherine Pierce, 82, St. Mary, Mother of God
Ruth H. Pyle, 82, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel
James Sherron, 79, St. Charles Borromeo
Marie L. Vachon, 93, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel
M. Gertrude Wyss, 97, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel
Granger
Frances McDonnell, 97, St. Pius X
Joseph Varano, 79, St. Pius X
Mishawaka
Carol Fortner, 81, Queen of Peace
New Carlisle
Harry J. Kaminski, 91, St. Stanislaus Kostka
New Haven
Mary J. Reuille, 102, St. John the Baptist
Muriel Rosswurm, 101, St. John the Baptist
Roderick Vandermotten, 91, St. John the Baptist
South Bend
Catherine Griffin, 44, Holy Cross
Joseph P. Kirwan, 59, St. Jude
Rose Nadolny, 87, St. Anthony de Padua
Gary Roberson, 80, St. Matthew Cathedral
Jonathan Sedmak, 15, Holy Cross
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.