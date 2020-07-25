Todays Catholic
July 25, 2020 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: July 26, 2020

Angola

Lucille Preuss, 99, St. Anthony of Padua

Frederick L. Titsworth, 86, St. Anthony of Padua

Auburn

Richard Feid, 84, Immaculate Conception 

Edith Gardlik, 89, Immaculate Conception

Decatur

Beth A. Faurote, 58, St. Mary of the Assumption

Fort Wayne

Shirley Bertels, 83, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

Mary Blaettner, 72, St. Mary, Mother of God

Catherine Pierce, 82, St. Mary, Mother of God

Ruth H. Pyle, 82, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel

James Sherron, 79, St. Charles Borromeo

Marie L. Vachon, 93, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel

M. Gertrude Wyss, 97, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel

Granger

Frances McDonnell, 97, St. Pius X

Joseph Varano, 79, St. Pius X

Mishawaka

Carol Fortner, 81, Queen of Peace

New Carlisle

Harry J. Kaminski, 91, St. Stanislaus Kostka

New Haven

Mary J. Reuille, 102, St. John the Baptist

Muriel Rosswurm, 101, St. John the Baptist

Roderick Vandermotten, 91, St. John the Baptist

South Bend

Catherine Griffin, 44, Holy Cross

Joseph P. Kirwan, 59, St. Jude

Rose Nadolny, 87, St. Anthony de Padua

Gary Roberson, 80, St. Matthew Cathedral

Jonathan Sedmak, 15, Holy Cross

* * *

