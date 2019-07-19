Rest in Peace: July 21, 2019 Francie Hogan Page Designer

Auburn

Naomi T. Beeber, 74, Immaculate Conception

Decatur

Walter F. Mowery, 82, St. Mary of the Assumption

Edward C. Peterson, 62, St. Mary of the Assumption

Elkhart

Robert Summers, 89, St. Thomas the Apostle

Michael Holderman, 50, St. Thomas the Apostle

Fort Wayne

Virgil Lanning, 93, St. Charles Borromeo

Linda McGehee, 62, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel

Lois Louise Henry, 90, St. Peter

Dianna Souiler, 72, St. Vincent de Paul

Laverne Amstutz, 89, St. Vincent de Paul

Huntington

Richard Scher, 86, SS. Peter and Paul

Kathleen M. Rinehart, 84, SS. Peter and Paul

Robert Bucher, 82, SS. Peter and Paul

South Bend

Doloros Kois, 87, Holy Family

George Lochmondy, Jr., 95, Holy Family

William G. Zapalski, 84, Holy Family

Virginia Tirotta, 84, Holy Cross

Daniel Meert, Sr., 77, Holy Cross

Dr. Robert Schulz, 64, Christ the King

Raymond Czarnecki, 82, Holy Family

* * *