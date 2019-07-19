July 19, 2019 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: July 21, 2019
Auburn
Naomi T. Beeber, 74, Immaculate Conception
Decatur
Walter F. Mowery, 82, St. Mary of the Assumption
Edward C. Peterson, 62, St. Mary of the Assumption
Elkhart
Robert Summers, 89, St. Thomas the Apostle
Michael Holderman, 50, St. Thomas the Apostle
Fort Wayne
Virgil Lanning, 93, St. Charles Borromeo
Linda McGehee, 62, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel
Lois Louise Henry, 90, St. Peter
Dianna Souiler, 72, St. Vincent de Paul
Laverne Amstutz, 89, St. Vincent de Paul
Huntington
Richard Scher, 86, SS. Peter and Paul
Kathleen M. Rinehart, 84, SS. Peter and Paul
Robert Bucher, 82, SS. Peter and Paul
South Bend
Doloros Kois, 87, Holy Family
George Lochmondy, Jr., 95, Holy Family
William G. Zapalski, 84, Holy Family
Virginia Tirotta, 84, Holy Cross
Daniel Meert, Sr., 77, Holy Cross
Dr. Robert Schulz, 64, Christ the King
Raymond Czarnecki, 82, Holy Family
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.