Rest in Peace: July 12, 2020 Todays Catholic

Auburn

Donna German, 82, Immaculate Conception

Charles Derrow, 88, Immaculate Conception

Bluffton

Gloria Gordon, 89, St. Joseph

Bremen

Elizabeth Vaszary-Flood, 99, St. Dominic

Decatur

Mary A. Lichtle, 84, St. Mary of the Assumption

Gerald A. Loshe, 82, St. Mary of the Assumption

Fort Wayne

Sandra Lauer, age 78, St. Charles Borromeo

Ida Fowlkes, 87, St. Mary, Mother of God

Steven Bowen, 63, St. Charles Borromeo

Jean Streicher, 91, St. Charles Borromeo

Jane F. Till, 86, St. Vincent de Paul

Carol Belot Smith, 85, Cathedral of the

Immaculate Conception

Thelma Chambers Williams, 91, Cathedral of the

Immaculate Conception

Juanita Purdy Osborne, 91, Cathedral of the

Immaculate Conception

Diane Lassus, 81, St. Charles Borromeo

Lisa Ann Phillips Jackson, 65, Our Lady of Good Hope

Joseph Klug, 62, Our Lady of Good Hope

Shirley McAbee, 79, Our Lady of Good Hope

Judith Auer, 78, Our Lady of Good Hope

Donad Vorndran, 87, Our Lady of Good Hope

Lucilla Imatani, 81, Our Lady of Good Hope

Ellen Ranochak, 95, Our Lady of Good Hope

Richard Newman, 80, Our Lady of Good Hope

Darlene Wade, 75, Our Lady of Good Hope

Agnes J. Bauermeister, 90, Our Lady of Good Hope

Catherine E. Boschet, 86, Our Lady of Good Hope

Thomas E. Eisenhuth, 85, Our Lady of Good Hope

Mary Ann Pettit, 84, Our Lady of Good Hope

Tracy Rau, 44, Our Lady of Good Hope

Granger

Eugene Witkowski, 81, St. Pius X

Velma Crone, 92, St. Pius X

Thomas James, 74, St. Pius X

James Coleman, III, 73, St. Pius X

Mishawaka

Benjamin Calvin, 47, St. Monica

Rosella Cressy, 91, Queen of Peace

Shirley Portolese, 85, St. Bavo

Dorothy Chandonia, 98, St. Bavo

Gerald Hyska, 86, St. Bavo

Notre Dame

Sister Patricia Mary Crane, CSC, 72, Church

of Our Lady of Loretto

Rev. Jerome E. Knoll, CSC, 86, Basilica of the Sacred Heart

South Bend

Louise Rzeszewski, 94, St. Jude

Dominic Bessignano, 95, Christ the King

Jack Witucki, 85, Christ the King

Eugene Sacco, 93, Christ the King

Patrick McQueen, 87, Holy Family

Linda Bleich, 63, Holy Family

Margaret Megyeri, 94, St. Jude

Mary M. Pantzer, 86, Sacred Heart of Jesus

Walkerton

Mary Frances Milner, 71, St. Patrick

Waterloo

Michael D. Suntken, 64, St. Michael the Archangel

* * *