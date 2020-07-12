July 12, 2020 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: July 12, 2020
Auburn
Donna German, 82, Immaculate Conception
Charles Derrow, 88, Immaculate Conception
Bluffton
Gloria Gordon, 89, St. Joseph
Bremen
Elizabeth Vaszary-Flood, 99, St. Dominic
Decatur
Mary A. Lichtle, 84, St. Mary of the Assumption
Gerald A. Loshe, 82, St. Mary of the Assumption
Fort Wayne
Sandra Lauer, age 78, St. Charles Borromeo
Ida Fowlkes, 87, St. Mary, Mother of God
Steven Bowen, 63, St. Charles Borromeo
Jean Streicher, 91, St. Charles Borromeo
Jane F. Till, 86, St. Vincent de Paul
Carol Belot Smith, 85, Cathedral of the
Immaculate Conception
Thelma Chambers Williams, 91, Cathedral of the
Immaculate Conception
Juanita Purdy Osborne, 91, Cathedral of the
Immaculate Conception
Diane Lassus, 81, St. Charles Borromeo
Lisa Ann Phillips Jackson, 65, Our Lady of Good Hope
Joseph Klug, 62, Our Lady of Good Hope
Shirley McAbee, 79, Our Lady of Good Hope
Judith Auer, 78, Our Lady of Good Hope
Donad Vorndran, 87, Our Lady of Good Hope
Lucilla Imatani, 81, Our Lady of Good Hope
Ellen Ranochak, 95, Our Lady of Good Hope
Richard Newman, 80, Our Lady of Good Hope
Darlene Wade, 75, Our Lady of Good Hope
Agnes J. Bauermeister, 90, Our Lady of Good Hope
Catherine E. Boschet, 86, Our Lady of Good Hope
Thomas E. Eisenhuth, 85, Our Lady of Good Hope
Mary Ann Pettit, 84, Our Lady of Good Hope
Tracy Rau, 44, Our Lady of Good Hope
Granger
Eugene Witkowski, 81, St. Pius X
Velma Crone, 92, St. Pius X
Thomas James, 74, St. Pius X
James Coleman, III, 73, St. Pius X
Mishawaka
Benjamin Calvin, 47, St. Monica
Rosella Cressy, 91, Queen of Peace
Shirley Portolese, 85, St. Bavo
Dorothy Chandonia, 98, St. Bavo
Gerald Hyska, 86, St. Bavo
Notre Dame
Sister Patricia Mary Crane, CSC, 72, Church
of Our Lady of Loretto
Rev. Jerome E. Knoll, CSC, 86, Basilica of the Sacred Heart
South Bend
Louise Rzeszewski, 94, St. Jude
Dominic Bessignano, 95, Christ the King
Jack Witucki, 85, Christ the King
Eugene Sacco, 93, Christ the King
Patrick McQueen, 87, Holy Family
Linda Bleich, 63, Holy Family
Margaret Megyeri, 94, St. Jude
Mary M. Pantzer, 86, Sacred Heart of Jesus
Walkerton
Mary Frances Milner, 71, St. Patrick
Waterloo
Michael D. Suntken, 64, St. Michael the Archangel
