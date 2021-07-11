July 11, 2021 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: July 11, 2021
Arcola
Bernard Wisniewski, 88, St. Patrick
Decatur
Steven L. Arnold, 67, St. Mary of the Assumption
Marjorie P. Shell, 85, St. Mary of the Assumption
Fort Wayne
Marian D. Ashman, 80, St. Vincent de Paul
George Casiano, 75, St. Vincent de Paul
Samuel Conte, 84, St. Joseph
Mary Ellen Adams, 95, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Arlene M. Kinder, 88, St. Vincent de Paul
Maureen Meagher, 96, St. Charles Borromeo
Eugene (Bob) Wagner, 82, St. Charles Borromeo
Goshen
Nola Pyle, 65, St. John the Evangelist
Granger
George Lambert, 88, St. Pius X
Joseph C. Miller, 78, St. Pius X
New Haven
Teresa Walker, 81, St. Louis, Besancon
South Bend
Walter L. Benninghoff, 91, St. Jude
Richard Hauguel, 85, Holy Family
Linda Lyczynski, 80, Holy Family
MaryAnn Lipinski, 85, Holy Family
Rita Marnocha, 91, St. Jude
Ann Molenda, 84, Cathedral of Saint Matthew
Dorothea Skwiercz, 99, Christ the King
Joseph Skwiercz, Jr., 94, Christ the King
Wabash
Delores Zehner, 89, St. Bernard
Walkerton
Diana G. Glissman, 88, St. Patrick
Warsaw
Gloria B. Randels, 87, Sacred Heart
