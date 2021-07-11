Francie Hogan
July 11, 2021 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: July 11, 2021

Arcola

Bernard Wisniewski, 88, St. Patrick

Decatur

Steven L. Arnold, 67, St. Mary of the Assumption

Marjorie P. Shell, 85, St. Mary of the Assumption

Fort Wayne

Marian D. Ashman, 80, St. Vincent de Paul

George Casiano, 75, St. Vincent de Paul

Samuel Conte, 84, St. Joseph

Mary Ellen Adams, 95, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Arlene M. Kinder, 88, St. Vincent de Paul

Maureen Meagher, 96, St. Charles Borromeo

Eugene (Bob) Wagner, 82, St. Charles Borromeo

Goshen

Nola Pyle, 65, St. John the Evangelist

Granger

George Lambert, 88, St. Pius X

Joseph C. Miller, 78, St. Pius X

New Haven

Teresa Walker, 81, St. Louis, Besancon

South Bend

Walter L. Benninghoff, 91, St. Jude

Richard Hauguel, 85, Holy Family

Linda Lyczynski, 80, Holy Family

MaryAnn Lipinski, 85, Holy Family

Rita Marnocha, 91, St. Jude

Ann Molenda, 84, Cathedral of Saint Matthew

Dorothea Skwiercz, 99, Christ the King

Joseph Skwiercz, Jr., 94, Christ the King

Wabash

Delores Zehner, 89, St. Bernard

Walkerton

Diana G. Glissman, 88, St. Patrick

Warsaw

Gloria B. Randels, 87, Sacred Heart

* * *

