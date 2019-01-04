January 4, 2019 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: January 6, 2019
Fort Wayne
Michael Patterson, 80, St. Charles Borromeo
Hanna Eakin, 57, St. Charles Borromeo
Steve Labelle, 68, Our Lady of Good Hope
Florence Isaacs, 91, St. Vincent de Paul
Anne Marie Mettler, 70, St. Vincent de Paul
Carolyn Meyer, 67, St. Therese
Thomas Roy, 87, St. Vincent de Paul
Goshen
Cesar Perez, 42, St. John the Evangelist
Granger
Betty Lewis, 90, St. Pius X
Hudson
Ronald L. Burtch, 77, St. Mary of the Angels Oratory
Huntington
Helen Johnson, 90, Ss. Peter and Paul
Mishawaka
Yvonne Lievens, 92, St. Bavo
South Bend
Merle Borton, 72, St. Anthony de Padua
Colleen Heckner, 65, Christ the King
Ofelia Ramos, 84, Christ the King
