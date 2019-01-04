Francie Hogan
Francie Hogan
Page Designer
January 4, 2019 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: January 6, 2019

Francie Hogan
Francie Hogan
Page Designer

Fort Wayne

Michael Patterson, 80, St. Charles Borromeo

Hanna Eakin, 57, St. Charles Borromeo

Steve Labelle, 68, Our Lady of Good Hope

Florence Isaacs, 91, St. Vincent de Paul

Anne Marie Mettler, 70, St. Vincent de Paul

Carolyn Meyer, 67, St. Therese

Thomas Roy, 87, St. Vincent de Paul

Goshen

Cesar Perez, 42, St. John the Evangelist

Granger

Betty Lewis, 90, St. Pius X

Hudson

Ronald L. Burtch, 77, St. Mary of the Angels Oratory

Huntington

Helen Johnson, 90, Ss. Peter and Paul

Mishawaka

Yvonne Lievens, 92, St. Bavo

South Bend

Merle Borton, 72, St. Anthony de Padua

Colleen Heckner, 65, Christ the King

Ofelia Ramos, 84, Christ the King

* * *

The best news. Delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list today.

SUBSCRIBE