January 4, 2026 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: January 4, 2026
Arcola
Jane B. Arata, 95, St. Patrick
Fort Wayne
Louis “Louie” H. Till, 91,
Queen of Angels
Herbert Gase, 80,
St. Charles Borromeo
Robert Gerdom, 94,
St. Charles Borromeo
Janice Krabach, 91,
St. Charles Borromeo
Maurice Linder, 96,
St. Charles Borromeo
Margaret Schenkel, 89,
St. Charles Borromeo
Ann Baker, 71,
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Martin Reyes de Jesús, 82,
St. Joseph
Gary Rietdorf, 83, St. Therese
Juan Saldana Vargas, 57, St. Therese
Robert Ashley, 70,
St. Vincent de Paul
Joseph Fiacable, 91,
St. Vincent de Paul
Goshen
Nancy Unger, 84,
St. John the Evangelist
Mishawaka
Gary Whitfield, 77, St. Monica
Monroville
Thomas A. Jacquay, 87,
St. Rose of Lima
New Haven
Gerald Bendele, 83,
St. John the Baptist
Rose C. Johnson, 99,
St. John the Baptist
South Bend
Rosemary Toepp, 95, Christ the King
Stanley Machowiak, 81, Holy Family
Eileen Tobolski, 77, Holy Family
Ron Kwiecinski, 86,
St. John the Baptist
Mary Szajko, 47, St. John the Baptist
Michael A Cytacki, 80, St. Jude
Dr. Michael J DeStefano, 80, St. Jude
Philip Trent, 61, St. Jude
