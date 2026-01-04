Todays Catholic
January 4, 2026 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: January 4, 2026

Arcola

Jane B. Arata, 95, St. Patrick

Fort Wayne

Louis “Louie” H. Till,  91,
Queen of Angels

Herbert Gase, 80,
St. Charles Borromeo

Robert Gerdom, 94,
St. Charles Borromeo

Janice Krabach, 91,
St. Charles Borromeo

Maurice Linder, 96,
St. Charles Borromeo

Margaret Schenkel, 89,
St. Charles Borromeo

Ann Baker, 71,
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Martin Reyes de Jesús, 82,
St. Joseph

Gary  Rietdorf, 83, St. Therese

Juan Saldana Vargas, 57, St. Therese

Robert Ashley, 70,
St. Vincent de Paul

Joseph Fiacable, 91,
St. Vincent de Paul

Goshen

Nancy Unger, 84,
St. John the Evangelist

Mishawaka

Gary Whitfield, 77, St. Monica

Monroville

Thomas A. Jacquay, 87,
St. Rose of Lima

New Haven

Gerald Bendele, 83,
St. John the Baptist

Rose C. Johnson, 99,
St. John the Baptist

South Bend

Rosemary Toepp, 95, Christ the King

Stanley Machowiak, 81, Holy Family

Eileen Tobolski, 77, Holy Family

Ron Kwiecinski, 86,
St. John the Baptist

Mary Szajko, 47, St. John the Baptist

Michael A Cytacki, 80, St. Jude

Dr. Michael J DeStefano, 80, St. Jude

Philip Trent, 61, St. Jude

