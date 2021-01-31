January 31, 2021 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: January 31, 2021
Arcola
William Browne, 79, St. Patrick
Decatur
Barbara A. Braun, 86, St. Mary of the Assumption
Fort Wayne
Arlene Baker, 86, St. Vincent de Paul
Thomas C. Forbes Sr., 80, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel
Marjorie K. Mommer, 96, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Huntington
Eugene E. Fleck, 76, SS. Peter and Paul
Granger
Jessica Spenner, 75, St. Pius X
Mishawaka
Alex Pal, 92, St. Bavo
South Bend
Ronald Aigotti, 87, Christ the King
Irene Craft, 95, Holy Family
Damon Emigdio, infant, Holy Family
Edward Kopczynski, 85, Christ the King
Jeanette Spaulding, 93, St. Matthew Cathedral
Wabash
Helenjean Goff, 92, St. Bernard
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.