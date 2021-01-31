Todays Catholic
January 31, 2021 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: January 31, 2021

Arcola

William Browne, 79, St. Patrick 

Decatur

Barbara A. Braun, 86, St. Mary of the Assumption

Fort Wayne

Arlene Baker, 86, St. Vincent de Paul

Thomas C. Forbes Sr., 80, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel

Marjorie K. Mommer, 96, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

Huntington

Eugene E. Fleck, 76, SS. Peter and Paul

Granger

Jessica Spenner, 75, St. Pius X

Mishawaka

Alex Pal, 92, St. Bavo

South Bend

Ronald Aigotti, 87, Christ the King

Irene Craft, 95, Holy Family

Damon Emigdio, infant, Holy Family

Edward Kopczynski, 85, Christ the King

Jeanette Spaulding, 93, St. Matthew Cathedral

Wabash

Helenjean Goff, 92, St. Bernard

* * *

