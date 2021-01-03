January 3, 2021 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: January 3, 2021
Arcola
Martha Trahin, 98, St. Patrick
Steve Trahin, 74, St. Patrick
Auburn
Pauline Badman, 93, Immaculate Conception
Decatur
Bonnie J. Schultz, 72, St. Mary of the Assumption
Joan C. Tinnel, 80, St. Mary of the Assumption
Fort Wayne
Charles H. Brown, 85, St. Therese
Dorothy Dice, 84, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Tatum M. Dimit, infant, St. Therese
Donald J. Figel, Jr., 73, St. Joseph Hessen – Cassel
Barbara Harber, 86, St. Vincent de Paul
Kathleen Hunnicutt, 51, St. Vincent de Paul
Thomas P. Jackson, 82, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
David Lothamer, 64, St. Charles Borromeo
Maria S. Lozano, 83, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Camille O’Connor, 56, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Ruth G. Ottenweller, 90, St. Joseph Hessen – Cassel
John F. Otto Jr., 83, St. Jude
Betty L. Pequignot, 82, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel
Ellen A. Pyle, 68, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
James J. Riemen, 76, St. Vincent de Paul
Donald L. Rodenbeck, 90, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Mary J. Tourney, 91, St. Therese
Dorothy Trischler, 91, St. Vincent de Paul
James T. Uecker, 85, St. Therese
Sandra Wiegman, 71, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Marilyn Wunderlin, 91, St. Jude
Granger
Kathleen Bajo, 72, St. Pius X
Joseph Walsh, 59, St. Pius X
New Carlisle
Janet Tobolski, 73, St. Stanislaus Kostka
New Haven
Leah M. Grimmer, 88, St. John the Baptist
Helene M. Spieth, 83, St. Louis, Besancon
Lavon H. Squier, 95, St. John the Baptist
Notre Dame
Father Donald F. Guertin, CSC, 92, Sacred Heart Chapel
South Bend
Rupert Biddle, 91, Holy Family
Lavern Buss, 80, St. Jude
Pearl Czarnecki, 94, Holy Family
Sandra K. Swiatowy, 78, St. Jude
Walkerton
Betty J. Hartsell, 91, St. Patrick
Warsaw
Aura R. Aguilar, 95, Sacred Heart
Deaths elsewhere
Sister Joan O’Shea, 90, Sisters of Sinsinawa Dominican chapel
Sister Deirdre served at St. Joseph Medical Center, South Bend
