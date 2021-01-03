Rest in Peace: January 3, 2021 Todays Catholic

Arcola

Martha Trahin, 98, St. Patrick

Steve Trahin, 74, St. Patrick

Auburn

Pauline Badman, 93, Immaculate Conception

Decatur

Bonnie J. Schultz, 72, St. Mary of the Assumption

Joan C. Tinnel, 80, St. Mary of the Assumption

Fort Wayne

Charles H. Brown, 85, St. Therese

Dorothy Dice, 84, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Tatum M. Dimit, infant, St. Therese

Donald J. Figel, Jr., 73, St. Joseph Hessen – Cassel

Barbara Harber, 86, St. Vincent de Paul

Kathleen Hunnicutt, 51, St. Vincent de Paul

Thomas P. Jackson, 82, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

David Lothamer, 64, St. Charles Borromeo

Maria S. Lozano, 83, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Camille O’Connor, 56, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Ruth G. Ottenweller, 90, St. Joseph Hessen – Cassel

John F. Otto Jr., 83, St. Jude

Betty L. Pequignot, 82, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel

Ellen A. Pyle, 68, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

James J. Riemen, 76, St. Vincent de Paul

Donald L. Rodenbeck, 90, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Mary J. Tourney, 91, St. Therese

Dorothy Trischler, 91, St. Vincent de Paul

James T. Uecker, 85, St. Therese

Sandra Wiegman, 71, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Marilyn Wunderlin, 91, St. Jude

Granger

Kathleen Bajo, 72, St. Pius X

Joseph Walsh, 59, St. Pius X

New Carlisle

Janet Tobolski, 73, St. Stanislaus Kostka

New Haven

Leah M. Grimmer, 88, St. John the Baptist

Helene M. Spieth, 83, St. Louis, Besancon

Lavon H. Squier, 95, St. John the Baptist

Notre Dame

Father Donald F. Guertin, CSC, 92, Sacred Heart Chapel

South Bend

Rupert Biddle, 91, Holy Family

Lavern Buss, 80, St. Jude

Pearl Czarnecki, 94, Holy Family

Sandra K. Swiatowy, 78, St. Jude

Walkerton

Betty J. Hartsell, 91, St. Patrick

Warsaw

Aura R. Aguilar, 95, Sacred Heart

Deaths elsewhere

Sister Joan O’Shea, 90, Sisters of Sinsinawa Dominican chapel

Sister Deirdre served at St. Joseph Medical Center, South Bend

* * *