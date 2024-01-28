Todays Catholic
January 28, 2024 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: January 28, 2024

Todays Catholic

Arcola

Gary Greene, 80, St. Patrick

Bremen

Joan Loftus, 95, St. Dominic

Bristol

Sanita Cripe, 94, St. Mary of the Annunciation

Fort Wayne

Michael D. Cole, 61, Queen of Angels

Ruthella R. Kramer, 96, Queen of Angels

Sue Christle, 75, St. Charles Borromeo

Fred Jehle, 84, St. Charles Borromeo

Duane Pontenberg, 84, St. Vincent de Paul

Goshen

Douglas Allen, 70, St. John the Evangelist

Granger

Brian Pawlowski, 54, St. Pius X

Mishawaka

Joseph Nicolini, 94, St. Bavo

Robert E. Klotz, Sr., 95, St. John the Baptist

South Bend

Anthony Mersits, 88, Holy Cross

Loretta M. Taberski, 91, St. Adalbert

Dan Kaczorowski, 82, St. Casimir

* * *

