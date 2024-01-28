January 28, 2024 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: January 28, 2024
Arcola
Gary Greene, 80, St. Patrick
Bremen
Joan Loftus, 95, St. Dominic
Bristol
Sanita Cripe, 94, St. Mary of the Annunciation
Fort Wayne
Michael D. Cole, 61, Queen of Angels
Ruthella R. Kramer, 96, Queen of Angels
Sue Christle, 75, St. Charles Borromeo
Fred Jehle, 84, St. Charles Borromeo
Duane Pontenberg, 84, St. Vincent de Paul
Goshen
Douglas Allen, 70, St. John the Evangelist
Granger
Brian Pawlowski, 54, St. Pius X
Mishawaka
Joseph Nicolini, 94, St. Bavo
Robert E. Klotz, Sr., 95, St. John the Baptist
South Bend
Anthony Mersits, 88, Holy Cross
Loretta M. Taberski, 91, St. Adalbert
Dan Kaczorowski, 82, St. Casimir
