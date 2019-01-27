January 27, 2019 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: January 27, 2019
Decatur
Edward L. Hammond, Jr., 72, St. Mary of the Assumption
Fort Wayne
James Heimberger, 74, St. Charles Borromeo
Stephanie Sienkiewicz, 95, St. Jude
June Guthier, 103, St. Jude
Bernadette Swiss, 94, St. Jude
Rita Bookmyer, 86, St. Jude
Gerald Schuckel, 83, St. Vincent de Paul
Granger
Timothy Gilbride, 52, St. Pius X
Huntington
Margaret C. Scher, 82, SS. Peter and Paul
Mishawaka
Sister M. Raphael Kochert OSF, 84, Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration
South Bend
Margaret Yorey, 85, Christ the King
Frank Ieraci, 84, Holy Family
Robert J. Bella, 88, Holy Family
Sister Louise Schroeder, 93, Church of the Immaculate Conception, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods. Sister served at St. John the Baptist, Fort Wayne.
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.