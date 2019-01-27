Rest in Peace: January 27, 2019 Todays Catholic

Decatur

Edward L. Hammond, Jr., 72, St. Mary of the Assumption

Fort Wayne

James Heimberger, 74, St. Charles Borromeo

Stephanie Sienkiewicz, 95, St. Jude

June Guthier, 103, St. Jude

Bernadette Swiss, 94, St. Jude

Rita Bookmyer, 86, St. Jude

Gerald Schuckel, 83, St. Vincent de Paul

Granger

Timothy Gilbride, 52, St. Pius X

Huntington

Margaret C. Scher, 82, SS. Peter and Paul

Mishawaka

Sister M. Raphael Kochert OSF, 84, Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration

South Bend

Margaret Yorey, 85, Christ the King

Frank Ieraci, 84, Holy Family

Robert J. Bella, 88, Holy Family

Sister Louise Schroeder, 93, Church of the Immaculate Conception, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods. Sister served at St. John the Baptist, Fort Wayne.

