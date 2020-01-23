January 23, 2020 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: January 26, 2019
Auburn
Norma Teixeira, 86, Immaculate Conception
Fort Wayne
Rose A. Brown, 94, St. Vincent de Paul
Margaret Freiburger, 93, St. Vincent de Paul
Eugene Lewandowski, 89, Our Lady of Good Hope
Richard Loraine, 88, St. Charles Borromeo
Frank Luarde, 87, St. Charles Borromeo
Cynthia Lyons, 65, St. Charles Borromeo
Rodrigo Padilla Dalazar, 68, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Nathalia Patterson, 104, St. Charles Borromeo
Allen Shepard, 80, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Huntington
Ruth A. Wasmuth, 91, SS. Peter and Paul
South Bend
Barbara Aigotti, 82, Christ the King
Leona G. Brandt, 92, Holy Family
Catherine D. Sekutowicz, 91, St. John the Baptist
Raymond D. Wlodarek, 82, Holy Family
