Todays Catholic
Todays Catholic
January 23, 2020 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: January 26, 2019

Todays Catholic
Todays Catholic

Auburn

Norma Teixeira, 86, Immaculate Conception

Fort Wayne

Rose A. Brown, 94, St. Vincent de Paul

Margaret Freiburger, 93, St. Vincent de Paul

Eugene Lewandowski, 89, Our Lady of Good Hope

Richard Loraine, 88, St. Charles Borromeo 

Frank Luarde, 87, St. Charles Borromeo

Cynthia Lyons, 65, St. Charles Borromeo

Rodrigo Padilla Dalazar, 68, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

Nathalia Patterson, 104, St. Charles Borromeo

Allen Shepard, 80, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

Huntington

Ruth A. Wasmuth, 91, SS. Peter and Paul

South Bend

Barbara Aigotti, 82, Christ the King

Leona G. Brandt, 92, Holy Family

Catherine D. Sekutowicz, 91, St. John the Baptist

Raymond D. Wlodarek, 82, Holy Family

* * *

The best news. Delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list today.

SUBSCRIBE