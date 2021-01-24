January 24, 2021 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: January 24, 2021
Angola
Richard Daugherty, 87, St. Anthony of Padua
Arcola
Mary A. Johnson, 89, St. Patrick
Decatur
Roy E. Bohlander, 91, St. Mary of the Assumption
Fort Wayne
Madeline M. Noll, 80, St. Jude
Marjorie Schrader, 88, St. Charles Borromeo
Alice A. Ulman, 83, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel
Darrell L. Will, 72, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel
Granger
Margaret Frailey, 95, St. Pius X
Geraldine Hojnacki, 79, St. Pius X
Jessica Spenner, 75, St. Pius X
Mishawaka
Ralph Bourell, 86, St. Joseph
Sandra Boyer, 84, St. Joseph
Al Gerstbauer, 88, St. Joseph
John Heintzberger, 57, St. Monica
Patricia McIntee, 67, St. Joseph
James Schmieder, 81, St. Joseph
Monroeville
Gregory A. Galligher, 79, St. Rose of Lima
Gerald T. Reuille, 80, St. Rose of Lima
Notre Dame
Father William E. Wickham Jr., CSC, 81, Basilica of the Sacred Heart
South Bend
Elizabeth Rejer, 97, St. Matthew Cathedral
Linda Wieczorek, 73, St. Matthew Cathedral
Warsaw
Arthur C. Marose, 89, Sacred Heart
