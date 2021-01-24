Francie Hogan
Francie Hogan
Page Designer
January 24, 2021 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: January 24, 2021

Francie Hogan
Francie Hogan
Page Designer

Angola

Richard Daugherty, 87, St. Anthony of Padua

Arcola

Mary A. Johnson, 89, St. Patrick

Decatur

Roy E. Bohlander, 91, St. Mary of the Assumption

Fort Wayne

Madeline M. Noll, 80, St. Jude

Marjorie Schrader, 88, St. Charles Borromeo

Alice A. Ulman, 83, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel

Darrell L. Will, 72, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel

Granger

Margaret Frailey, 95, St. Pius X

Geraldine Hojnacki, 79, St. Pius X

Jessica Spenner, 75, St. Pius X

Mishawaka

Ralph Bourell, 86, St. Joseph

Sandra Boyer, 84, St. Joseph

Al Gerstbauer, 88, St. Joseph

John Heintzberger, 57, St. Monica

Patricia McIntee, 67, St. Joseph

James Schmieder, 81, St. Joseph

Monroeville

Gregory A. Galligher, 79, St. Rose of Lima

Gerald T. Reuille, 80, St. Rose of Lima

Notre Dame

Father William E. Wickham Jr., CSC, 81, Basilica of the Sacred Heart

South Bend

Elizabeth Rejer, 97, St. Matthew Cathedral

Linda Wieczorek, 73, St. Matthew Cathedral

Warsaw

Arthur C. Marose, 89, Sacred Heart

* * *

The best news. Delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list today.

SUBSCRIBE