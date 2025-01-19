January 19, 2025 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: January 19, 2025
Bristol
Wes Merrill, 40, St. Mary of the Annunciation
Marguerite Nommay, 90, St. Mary of the Annunciation
Fort Wayne
Matible Sanchez-Luna, 72, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Randy Thelen, 73, St. Vincent de Paul
Granger
Pat Ketcham, 93, St. Pius X
Rita Pilawski, 94, St. Pius X
Ann Riley, 92, St. Pius X
Yvonne Vida, 87, St. Pius X
South Bend
Casimir Deranek, 92, St. Adalbert
Josephine Gawlik, 77, St. Adalbert
Nona Jesensky, 73, St. Adalbert
Barbara Manges, 81, St. Adalbert
