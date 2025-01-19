Todays Catholic
January 19, 2025 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: January 19, 2025

Todays Catholic

Bristol

Wes Merrill, 40, St. Mary of the Annunciation

Marguerite Nommay, 90, St. Mary of the Annunciation

Fort Wayne

Matible Sanchez-Luna, 72, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

Randy Thelen, 73, St. Vincent de Paul

Granger

Pat Ketcham, 93, St. Pius X

Rita Pilawski, 94, St. Pius X

Ann Riley, 92, St. Pius X

Yvonne Vida, 87, St. Pius X

South Bend

Casimir Deranek, 92, St. Adalbert

Josephine Gawlik, 77, St. Adalbert

Nona Jesensky, 73, St. Adalbert

Barbara Manges, 81, St. Adalbert

* * *

The best news. Delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list today.

SUBSCRIBE