Rest in Peace: January 18, 2026 Todays Catholic

Fort Wayne

Ann Baker, 71,

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Theresa A. (Vastano) Huntine, 89, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Nicole Lang, 41;

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Bob Smeltzley, 74,

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Mishawaka

John C. Matthews, 62, St. Bavo

South Bend

Rudolph R. Miller Jr., 77,

Christ the King

Dennis “Mike” M. Finley, 79, St. Jude

Walkerton

Janet Virginia Futa, 90,

St. Patrick

Holy Cross Sister M. Kenneth Regan Dies at 99

Mary Kathleen Regan was born during Holy Week on March 30, 1926, in Chicago. Her family moved to Austin, Texas, within a few years of her birth, where all three of her younger sisters – Patricia, Donna Ann, and Brigid – were born.

In Austin, Mary was taught by Holy Cross sisters at Saint Mary’s Academy from the first through 10th grade, and then at Saint Mary’s Academy in South Bend until her graduation. After graduating high school in 1943, she worked as a clerk for the local post office in Austin until her entrance into the Congregation. Her “indescribable love” for Holy Cross, fostered by her Holy Cross teachers, guided her in discerning her vocation. On July 30, 1945, Mary entered the Sisters of the Holy Cross at Notre Dame. Upon reception of the holy habit, she received her religious name – Sister Mary Kenneth.

For 67 years, Sister Kenneth was missioned to parochial elementary schools in Washington, D.C., New York, Virginia, and Texas. She taught a variety of subjects to kindergarten through eighth grade, including religion, math, reading, and spelling. She also served as a principal for three elementary schools in Texas. In 1963, Sister Kenneth graduated from Incarnate Word College in San Antonio, Texas, with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She also earned two master’s degrees – one in elementary education from Incarnate Word College in 1971 and another in theology from Saint Mary’s University in San Antonio in 1989.

Sister Kenneth firmly believed that she belonged in the classroom. Her positive attitude toward life and passion for Catholic school education made her a beloved teacher. She felt that teachers had an obligation to accommodate diversity and “break down prejudice,” so she often found herself “going to bat” for students who needed encouragement and support.

In 2015, Sister Kenneth concluded her lifelong education ministry and retired to the motherhouse at Saint Mary’s at Notre Dame. Sister Kenneth was grateful for all the love, joy, and support she felt from living in her religious community for more than 80 years, dying at Saint Mary’s Convent at 99 years old in the last hours before sunset on Christmas Eve.

Sister Kenneth was commended to the holy ground of Our Lady of Peace Cemetery in the company of the Holy Cross sisters she loved so much following a Mass of the Resurrection.

