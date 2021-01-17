January 17, 2021 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: January 17, 2021
Angola
Frederick J. Homan, 81, St. Anthony of Padua
Barbara Leite, 94, St. Anthony of Padua
John W. McBride, 84, St. Anthony of Padua
Dan A. Newell, 60, St. Anthony of Padua
Ruth A. Sheets, 92, St. Anthony of Padua
Peter J. Washbure, 80, St. Anthony of Padua
Louise Weimer, 87, St. Anthony of Padua
Clear Lake
Dennis P. Hook, 79, St. Paul Chapel
Decatur
Jeanne M. Kortenber, 91, St. Mary of the Assumption
Fort Wayne
Margaret Bromberek, 95, St. Charles Borromeo
Hazel I. Kriesel, 87, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Marion K. Stone, 100, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Huntington
Larry R. McCutcheon, 82, SS. Peter and Paul
Mishawaka
Andrew Blasko, 94, St. Monica
Mitchell Gohn, 19, St. Joseph
Mary A. Groshans, 77, St. Joseph
Albert Hatkevich, 86, St. Joseph
Jerry Rohleder, 78, St. Joseph
Helen Trippel, 90, St. Joseph
New Haven
Jane Lomont, 76, St. Louis, Besancon
South Bend
James Cierzniak, 85, St. Matthew Cathedral
Amelia Dorn, 100, Holy Cross
Jean Golubski, 99, Holy Cross
Carmela Lacopo, 95, Holy Cross
Frederick J. Letts, 67, St. Jude
Mary E. Maenhout, 87, Holy Family
Arthur Pine, 98, Christ the King
Phyllis Rulli, 85, Christ the King
