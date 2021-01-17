Todays Catholic
January 17, 2021 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: January 17, 2021

Angola

Frederick J. Homan, 81, St. Anthony of Padua

Barbara Leite, 94, St. Anthony of Padua

John W. McBride, 84, St. Anthony of Padua

Dan A. Newell, 60, St. Anthony of Padua

Ruth A. Sheets, 92, St. Anthony of Padua

Peter J. Washbure, 80, St. Anthony of Padua

Louise Weimer, 87, St. Anthony of Padua

Clear Lake

Dennis P. Hook, 79, St. Paul Chapel

Decatur

Jeanne M. Kortenber, 91, St. Mary of the Assumption

Fort Wayne

Margaret Bromberek, 95, St. Charles Borromeo

Hazel I. Kriesel, 87, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Marion K. Stone, 100, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

Huntington

Larry R. McCutcheon, 82, SS. Peter and Paul

Mishawaka

Andrew Blasko, 94, St. Monica

Mitchell Gohn, 19, St. Joseph

Mary A. Groshans, 77, St. Joseph

Albert Hatkevich, 86, St. Joseph

Jerry Rohleder, 78, St. Joseph

Helen Trippel, 90, St. Joseph

New Haven

Jane Lomont, 76, St. Louis, Besancon

South Bend

James Cierzniak, 85, St. Matthew Cathedral

Amelia Dorn, 100, Holy Cross

Jean Golubski, 99, Holy Cross

Carmela Lacopo, 95, Holy Cross

Frederick J. Letts, 67, St. Jude

Mary E. Maenhout, 87, Holy Family

Arthur Pine, 98, Christ the King

Phyllis Rulli, 85, Christ the King

