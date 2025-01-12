Todays Catholic
January 12, 2025 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: January 12, 2025

Todays Catholic

Elkhart

Jack Ray Stone, 93, St. Thomas the Apostle

Candrice Foy, 76, St. Thomas the Apostle

Fort Wayne

Michael P. Kacprowicz, 62, Queen of Angels

Carol Knoch, 84, St. Charles Borromeo

Mary Louise Roberts, 96, St. Charles

Barbara Augsburger, 77, St. Vincent de Paul

Raymond Bouthot, 70, St. Vincent de Paul

Lana Branch, 74, St. Vincent de Paul

Margarita Correal, 92, St. Vincent de Paul

Pauline Fox, 84, St. Vincent de Paul

Matthew Woodrum, 30, St. Vincent de Paul

Gary Yarde, 61, St. Vincent de Paul

Huntington

Shirley A. Stoffel, 92, SS. Peter and Paul

Mishawaka

Mary Frances Kite, 65, Queen of Angels

Sheila Jean O’Dell, 80, St. Bavo

Cyril DeVliegher, 92, St. Joseph

Angela Trippel, 92, St. Joseph

David Whitfield, 57, St. Joseph

New Haven

Steven Bennett, 80, St. John the Baptist

John C. Effinger, 88, St. John the Baptist

Elizabeth Isenbarger, 92, St. John the Baptist

Connie Morton, 73, St. John the Baptist

South Bend

Roberta Zarembka, 73, Christ the King

Barbara Hezlep, 66, Holy Cross

Robert Ciesiolka , 95, Holy Family

Regina Giczi, 102, Holy Family

Ruth Holewczynski,  95, Holy Family

Mary Ann Jackowiak, 87, Holy Family

Michael Piechnik, 74, Holy Family

Valentina Sobecki, 91, Holy Family

Gerard VanOverberghe, 87, Holy Family

Ed Tafelski, 84, St. Adalbert

Walkerton

Kent Allen Schweder, 77, St. Patrick

Warsaw

Betty Gaton Tiu Meyers, 61, Sacred Heart

Manuel Tlahuetl, 24, Sacred Heart

Nicholas G. Waikel, 33, Sacred Heart

* * *

