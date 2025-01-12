January 12, 2025 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: January 12, 2025
Elkhart
Jack Ray Stone, 93, St. Thomas the Apostle
Candrice Foy, 76, St. Thomas the Apostle
Fort Wayne
Michael P. Kacprowicz, 62, Queen of Angels
Carol Knoch, 84, St. Charles Borromeo
Mary Louise Roberts, 96, St. Charles
Barbara Augsburger, 77, St. Vincent de Paul
Raymond Bouthot, 70, St. Vincent de Paul
Lana Branch, 74, St. Vincent de Paul
Margarita Correal, 92, St. Vincent de Paul
Pauline Fox, 84, St. Vincent de Paul
Matthew Woodrum, 30, St. Vincent de Paul
Gary Yarde, 61, St. Vincent de Paul
Huntington
Shirley A. Stoffel, 92, SS. Peter and Paul
Mishawaka
Mary Frances Kite, 65, Queen of Angels
Sheila Jean O’Dell, 80, St. Bavo
Cyril DeVliegher, 92, St. Joseph
Angela Trippel, 92, St. Joseph
David Whitfield, 57, St. Joseph
New Haven
Steven Bennett, 80, St. John the Baptist
John C. Effinger, 88, St. John the Baptist
Elizabeth Isenbarger, 92, St. John the Baptist
Connie Morton, 73, St. John the Baptist
South Bend
Roberta Zarembka, 73, Christ the King
Barbara Hezlep, 66, Holy Cross
Robert Ciesiolka , 95, Holy Family
Regina Giczi, 102, Holy Family
Ruth Holewczynski, 95, Holy Family
Mary Ann Jackowiak, 87, Holy Family
Michael Piechnik, 74, Holy Family
Valentina Sobecki, 91, Holy Family
Gerard VanOverberghe, 87, Holy Family
Ed Tafelski, 84, St. Adalbert
Walkerton
Kent Allen Schweder, 77, St. Patrick
Warsaw
Betty Gaton Tiu Meyers, 61, Sacred Heart
Manuel Tlahuetl, 24, Sacred Heart
Nicholas G. Waikel, 33, Sacred Heart
