Chelsea Alt
Graphic Designer
January 11, 2026 // Uncategorized

Rest in Peace: January 11, 2026

Fort Wayne

Ola Irby, 82, St. Peter

Huntington

William F. Christman, 98,
SS. Peter and Paul

Mishawaka

Sharon Marie Dewey, 83,
St. Bavo

Ray E. Staples Sr., 84, St. Bavo

New Haven

Gerald Bendele, 83,
St. John the Baptist

Patricia “Patti” Coyne, 82,
St. Louis

Marilyn Smith, 97, St. Louis

Pierceton

Aurelio “Art” De La Cruz, 82,
St. Francis Xavier

South Bend

Charles P. Fricano, 84,
Christ the King

Rosemary Toepp, 95,
Christ the King

Wabash

Joann Rauh, 94, St. Bernard

Send obituaries to [email protected].

* * *

