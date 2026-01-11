January 11, 2026 // Uncategorized
Rest in Peace: January 11, 2026
Fort Wayne
Ola Irby, 82, St. Peter
Huntington
William F. Christman, 98,
SS. Peter and Paul
Mishawaka
Sharon Marie Dewey, 83,
St. Bavo
Ray E. Staples Sr., 84, St. Bavo
New Haven
Gerald Bendele, 83,
St. John the Baptist
Patricia “Patti” Coyne, 82,
St. Louis
Marilyn Smith, 97, St. Louis
Pierceton
Aurelio “Art” De La Cruz, 82,
St. Francis Xavier
South Bend
Charles P. Fricano, 84,
Christ the King
Rosemary Toepp, 95,
Christ the King
Wabash
Joann Rauh, 94, St. Bernard
Send obituaries to [email protected].
