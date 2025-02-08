Todays Catholic
February 8, 2025 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: February 9, 2025

Todays Catholic

Fort Wayne

Adolphus Adrian Gant Jr., 77, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

Reginald Van Smith, 58, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

Lynn Milner, 88, St. Charles Borromeo

C.O. Tyner, 96, St. Therese

Marcia Leffers, 91, St. Vincent de Paul

Mishawaka

Virginia Hahn, 96, St. Joseph

Daniel Powell, 71, St. Joseph

Rose Smolka, 87, St. Joseph

Monroeville

Dale Anderson, 90, St. Rose

New Carlisle

Barbara T. Skubiszewski, 79,
St. Stanislaus Kostka

South Bend

Jeanette Jasinski, 92, Holy Family

Nancy Kertesz, 92, Holy Family

* * *

The best news. Delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list today.

SUBSCRIBE