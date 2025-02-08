February 8, 2025 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: February 9, 2025
Fort Wayne
Adolphus Adrian Gant Jr., 77, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Reginald Van Smith, 58, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Lynn Milner, 88, St. Charles Borromeo
C.O. Tyner, 96, St. Therese
Marcia Leffers, 91, St. Vincent de Paul
Mishawaka
Virginia Hahn, 96, St. Joseph
Daniel Powell, 71, St. Joseph
Rose Smolka, 87, St. Joseph
Monroeville
Dale Anderson, 90, St. Rose
New Carlisle
Barbara T. Skubiszewski, 79,
St. Stanislaus Kostka
South Bend
Jeanette Jasinski, 92, Holy Family
Nancy Kertesz, 92, Holy Family
