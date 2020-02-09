February 9, 2020 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: February 9, 2020
Fort Wayne
Stella Eber, 87, St. Therese
Mary Ferris, 93, St. Charles Borromeo
Gregory A. Hastreiter, 67, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Timothy Lauer, 69, St. Therese
John F. Riecke, 89, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Granger
Kathryn Pote, 88, St. Pius X
David Spenner, 77, St. Pius X
Mishawaka
Sister M. James Agnes Maroney, 100, Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration
South Bend
Judith Dyszkiewicz, 71, St. John the Baptist
Robert Grochowalski, 81, Holy Family
Catherine Sekutowicz, 91, St. John the Baptist
Irene VanWanzeele, 95, St. John the Baptist
Wabash
Elizabeth Benjamin, 73, St. Bernard
Margaret Carter, 82, St. Bernard
Warsaw
Margarita Ballin, 69, Our Lady of Guadalupe
Franklin Berg, 87, Sacred Heart
Roberto Cervantes Jr., 24, Our Lady of Guadalupe
Waterloo
George Capaci, 79, St. Michael the Archangel
Sinsinawa, Wis.
Sister Jan Brynda, OP, 85, Queen of the Rosary Chapel, served as associate superintendent of schools
