Rest in Peace: February 9, 2020 Todays Catholic

Fort Wayne

Stella Eber, 87, St. Therese

Mary Ferris, 93, St. Charles Borromeo

Gregory A. Hastreiter, 67, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

Timothy Lauer, 69, St. Therese

John F. Riecke, 89, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

Granger

Kathryn Pote, 88, St. Pius X

David Spenner, 77, St. Pius X

Mishawaka

Sister M. James Agnes Maroney, 100, Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration

South Bend

Judith Dyszkiewicz, 71, St. John the Baptist

Robert Grochowalski, 81, Holy Family

Catherine Sekutowicz, 91, St. John the Baptist

Irene VanWanzeele, 95, St. John the Baptist

Wabash

Elizabeth Benjamin, 73, St. Bernard

Margaret Carter, 82, St. Bernard

Warsaw

Margarita Ballin, 69, Our Lady of Guadalupe

Franklin Berg, 87, Sacred Heart

Roberto Cervantes Jr., 24, Our Lady of Guadalupe

Waterloo

George Capaci, 79, St. Michael the Archangel

Sinsinawa, Wis.

Sister Jan Brynda, OP, 85, Queen of the Rosary Chapel, served as associate superintendent of schools

* * *