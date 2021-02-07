Rest in Peace: February 7, 2021 Todays Catholic

Bristol

Kevin O’Connor, 80, St. Mary of the Annunciation

Decatur

Mary C. Gaffer, 86, St. Mary of the Assumption

Fort Wayne

Nancy Bordner, 70, St. Jude

Bert Buchan, 81, St. Charles Borromeo

Theresa M. Clemente, 93, St. Peter

James M. Ireton, 70, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Tom Klapheke, 88, St. Jude

Donald P. McArdle, 85, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Granger

Dennis Jusko, 76, St. Pius X

Margot Witous, 2 months, St. Pius X

South Bend

Pamela D. Malec, 67, Sacred Heart

