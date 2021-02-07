February 7, 2021 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: February 7, 2021
Bristol
Kevin O’Connor, 80, St. Mary of the Annunciation
Decatur
Mary C. Gaffer, 86, St. Mary of the Assumption
Fort Wayne
Nancy Bordner, 70, St. Jude
Bert Buchan, 81, St. Charles Borromeo
Theresa M. Clemente, 93, St. Peter
James M. Ireton, 70, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Tom Klapheke, 88, St. Jude
Donald P. McArdle, 85, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Granger
Dennis Jusko, 76, St. Pius X
Margot Witous, 2 months, St. Pius X
South Bend
Pamela D. Malec, 67, Sacred Heart
* * *
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.