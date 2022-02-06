February 6, 2022 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: February 6, 2022
Fort Wayne
Barbara Stemen, 79, St. Jude
Marilyn Ulshafer, 89, St. Vincent de Paul
Granger
Carol Bryant, 86, St. Pius X
Stephen Ciszczon, 94 St. Pius X
Brad Synder, 26, St. Pius X
Huntington
Robert A. Jeffers, 84, SS. Peter and Paul
Mishawaka
Mary J. Morris, 87, St. Bavo
Leonard Bonk, 80, St. Joseph
Nancy Dakins, 79, St. Joseph
George Eberlein, 83, St. Joseph
Sharon Funk, 81, St. Joseph
Thomas Hirl, 75, St. Joseph
New Haven
Marsha J. Barker, 60, St. Louis Besancon
South Bend
Theresa Lindzy, 91, Cathedral of Saint Matthew
Jerome Lape, 104, Christ the King
James J. Rakowski, 80, Sacred Heart of Jesus
Esther Szabo, 98, Sacred Heart of Jesus
Paul J. White, 83, Sacred Heart of Jesus
Wabash
Vincent J. Baucco, 86, St. Bernard
Waterloo
Margaret E. Miller, 96, St. Michael the Archangel
Warsaw
Maria C. Vuittonet, 87, Sacred Heart
