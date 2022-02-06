Todays Catholic
February 6, 2022 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: February 6, 2022

Todays Catholic

Fort Wayne

Barbara Stemen, 79, St. Jude

Marilyn Ulshafer, 89, St. Vincent de Paul

Granger

Carol Bryant, 86, St. Pius X

Stephen Ciszczon, 94 St. Pius X

Brad Synder, 26, St. Pius X

Huntington

Robert A. Jeffers, 84, SS. Peter and Paul

Mishawaka

Mary J. Morris, 87, St. Bavo

Leonard Bonk, 80, St. Joseph

Nancy Dakins, 79, St. Joseph

George Eberlein, 83, St. Joseph

Sharon Funk, 81, St. Joseph

Thomas Hirl, 75, St. Joseph

New Haven

Marsha J. Barker, 60, St. Louis Besancon

South Bend

Theresa Lindzy, 91, Cathedral of Saint Matthew

Jerome Lape, 104, Christ the King

James J. Rakowski, 80, Sacred Heart of Jesus

Esther Szabo, 98, Sacred Heart of Jesus

Paul J. White, 83, Sacred Heart of Jesus

Wabash

Vincent J. Baucco, 86, St. Bernard

Waterloo

Margaret E. Miller, 96, St. Michael the Archangel

Warsaw

Maria C. Vuittonet, 87, Sacred Heart

* * *

The best news. Delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list today.

SUBSCRIBE