Rest in Peace: February 4, 2024 Todays Catholic

Donaldson

Sister Mary Kay Leuschke, 82, Ancilla Domini Chapel

Elkhart

Pat Harman, 88, St. Thomas the Apostle

Michael Jozwiak, 78, St. Thomas the Apostle

Fort Wayne

Lilia T. Caruso, 96, St. Joseph

Doris Profeta, 77, St. Joseph

Rita Carboni, 96, St. Vincent de Paul

David Ferro, 75, St. Vincent de Paul

Rita Freiburger, 72, St. Vincent de Paul

Karen Holly, 58, St. Vincent de Paul

Marley Malinowski, 12, St. Vincent de Paul

Granger

Joseph Salzgeber, 82, St. Pius X

New Haven

Rebecca Kawiecki, 70, St. John the Baptist

Stanley Spieth, 64, St. Louis Besancon

Notre Dame

Sister Amalia Marie, CSC, 93, Church of Our Lady of Loretto

South Bend

Helen Mersits, 87, Holy Cross

Walter Anthony Bartkowiak, 89,

St. Jude

Elva Gable, 86, St. Jude

* * *