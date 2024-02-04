February 4, 2024 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: February 4, 2024
Donaldson
Sister Mary Kay Leuschke, 82, Ancilla Domini Chapel
Elkhart
Pat Harman, 88, St. Thomas the Apostle
Michael Jozwiak, 78, St. Thomas the Apostle
Fort Wayne
Lilia T. Caruso, 96, St. Joseph
Doris Profeta, 77, St. Joseph
Rita Carboni, 96, St. Vincent de Paul
David Ferro, 75, St. Vincent de Paul
Rita Freiburger, 72, St. Vincent de Paul
Karen Holly, 58, St. Vincent de Paul
Marley Malinowski, 12, St. Vincent de Paul
Granger
Joseph Salzgeber, 82, St. Pius X
New Haven
Rebecca Kawiecki, 70, St. John the Baptist
Stanley Spieth, 64, St. Louis Besancon
Notre Dame
Sister Amalia Marie, CSC, 93, Church of Our Lady of Loretto
South Bend
Helen Mersits, 87, Holy Cross
Walter Anthony Bartkowiak, 89,
St. Jude
Elva Gable, 86, St. Jude
