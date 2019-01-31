Francie Hogan
Francie Hogan
Page Designer
January 31, 2019 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: February 3, 2019

Francie Hogan
Francie Hogan
Page Designer

Fort Wayne

Maurice J. Berg, 92, St. Joseph Hessen Cassel

E. Kenneth Federspiel, 95, St. Charles Borromeo

James Jarvis, 82, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

Helen Shady, 94, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

Ronald Shady, 96, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

Don Fisher, 68, St. Therese

Mishawaka

Janine Squadroni, 86, St. Bavo

Sister M. Rose Agnes Pfautsch, OSF, 85, Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration

Joshua John Comeau, 41, Queen of Peace

South Bend

Frank Kitkowski, 91, Christ the King

Wabash

Martha Ellet, 92, St. Bernard

* * *

The best news. Delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list today.

SUBSCRIBE