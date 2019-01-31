January 31, 2019 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: February 3, 2019
Fort Wayne
Maurice J. Berg, 92, St. Joseph Hessen Cassel
E. Kenneth Federspiel, 95, St. Charles Borromeo
James Jarvis, 82, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Helen Shady, 94, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Ronald Shady, 96, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Don Fisher, 68, St. Therese
Mishawaka
Janine Squadroni, 86, St. Bavo
Sister M. Rose Agnes Pfautsch, OSF, 85, Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration
Joshua John Comeau, 41, Queen of Peace
South Bend
Frank Kitkowski, 91, Christ the King
Wabash
Martha Ellet, 92, St. Bernard
