February 28, 2022 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: February 27, 2022
Bristol
Brian C. Daub, 57, St. Mary of the Annunciation
Fort Wayne
Marcia Widdifield, 75, Our Lady of Good Hope
Leonard Polek, 88, St. Charles Borromeo
Joann M. Skowronski, 66, St. Henry
Rene F. Dilag, 42, St. Vincent de Paul
Andrew Pawson, 52, St. Vincent de Paul
Granger
John D. Adams, 82, St. Pius X
Paul Carrico, 90, St. Pius X
Francis Eder, 94, St. Pius X
Dolores McCarty, 82, St. Pius X
Michael Sobecki, 70, St. Pius X
Mishawaka
Nancy K. Detert, 74, St. Monica
South Bend
Santiago Hernandez, 6, St. Adalbert
Ricko Perez, 20, St. Adalbert
Bob Waymouth, 96, St. Adalbert
Gregorio Chavez, 89, St. Casimir
Karyn A. Beach, 74, St. Thérèse Little Flower
Warsaw
William J. Young, Sr., 78, Sacred Heart
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.