Rest in Peace: February 27, 2022 Todays Catholic

Bristol

Brian C. Daub, 57, St. Mary of the Annunciation

Fort Wayne

Marcia Widdifield, 75, Our Lady of Good Hope

Leonard Polek, 88, St. Charles Borromeo

Joann M. Skowronski, 66, St. Henry

Rene F. Dilag, 42, St. Vincent de Paul

Andrew Pawson, 52, St. Vincent de Paul

Granger

John D. Adams, 82, St. Pius X

Paul Carrico, 90, St. Pius X

Francis Eder, 94, St. Pius X

Dolores McCarty, 82, St. Pius X

Michael Sobecki, 70, St. Pius X

Mishawaka

Nancy K. Detert, 74, St. Monica

South Bend

Santiago Hernandez, 6, St. Adalbert

Ricko Perez, 20, St. Adalbert

Bob Waymouth, 96, St. Adalbert

Gregorio Chavez, 89, St. Casimir

Karyn A. Beach, 74, St. Thérèse Little Flower

Warsaw

William J. Young, Sr., 78, Sacred Heart

* * *