February 25, 2024 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: February 25, 2024
Arcola
Irma Koontz, 92, St. Patrick
Auburn
Marcella Bandfield, 97, Immaculate Conception
Bristol
Shirley DeShone, 85, St. Mary of the Annunciation
Rocca Giglio, 86, St. Mary of the Annunciation
Fort Wayne
Kay Nelson, 81, St. Charles Borromeo
Griffin O’Keefe, 6 months, St. Charles Borromeo
Robert M. Feipel, 90, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel
Robert W. Rauner, 69, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel
Stephen Leon, 69, St. Vincent de Paul
Darryl Smith, 64, St. Vincent de Paul
Huntington
Alexander Dalton, 35, St. Mary
Roberta Meitzler, 88, St. Mary
New Carlisle
Sandra Dobrzykowski, 81, St. Stanislaus Kostka
Betty Ann Konopka, 93, St. Stanislaus Kostka
Robert Frank Sochocki, 72, St. Stanislaus Kostka
New Haven
Paul Albert Karrer, 82, St. John the Baptist
Jane Louise Schuckel, 76, St. John the Baptist
South Bend
Leo Pauwels, 67, Holy Cross
Armanii Torres, Miscarriage, St. Adalbert
Wabash
Marilyn Hipskind, 87, St. Bernard
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.