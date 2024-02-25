Todays Catholic
February 25, 2024 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: February 25, 2024

Arcola

Irma Koontz, 92, St. Patrick

Auburn

Marcella Bandfield, 97, Immaculate Conception

Bristol

Shirley DeShone, 85, St. Mary of the Annunciation

Rocca Giglio, 86, St. Mary of the Annunciation

Fort Wayne

Kay Nelson, 81, St. Charles Borromeo

Griffin O’Keefe, 6 months, St. Charles Borromeo

Robert M. Feipel, 90, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel

Robert W. Rauner, 69, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel

Stephen Leon, 69, St. Vincent de Paul

Darryl Smith, 64, St. Vincent de Paul

Huntington

Alexander Dalton, 35, St. Mary

Roberta Meitzler, 88, St. Mary

New Carlisle

Sandra Dobrzykowski, 81, St. Stanislaus Kostka

Betty Ann Konopka, 93, St. Stanislaus Kostka

Robert Frank Sochocki, 72, St. Stanislaus Kostka

New Haven

Paul Albert Karrer, 82, St. John the Baptist

Jane Louise Schuckel, 76, St. John the Baptist

South Bend

Leo Pauwels, 67, Holy Cross

Armanii Torres, Miscarriage, St. Adalbert

Wabash

Marilyn Hipskind, 87, St. Bernard

* * *

