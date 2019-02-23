February 23, 2019 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: February 24, 2019
Arcola
Agnes Marie Schortgen, 91, St. Patrick
Auburn
Mark Scheibelhut, 60, Immaculate Conception
Elkhart
Robert Souder, 76, St. Thomas the Apostle
Fort Wayne
Mary M. Racine, 70, St. Vincent de Paul
Doris M. Parriott, 84, St. Vincent de Paul
Huntington
Kevin Shipbaugh, 45, SS. Peter and Paul
Mishawaka
Timothy Price, 53, St. Bavo
Rose Robinson, 94, St. Bavo
South Bend
Dannie L. Minder, 80, Christ the King
Dorothy Bidlack, 85, St. Anthony de Padua
Janet Daniels, 87, St. Anthony de Padua
Monica Himes, 77, Sacred Heart of Jesus
Carl Weisser, St. Jude
