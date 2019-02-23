Francie Hogan
Page Designer
February 23, 2019 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: February 24, 2019

Arcola

Agnes Marie Schortgen, 91, St. Patrick

Auburn

Mark Scheibelhut, 60, Immaculate Conception

Elkhart

Robert Souder, 76, St. Thomas the Apostle

Fort Wayne

Mary M. Racine, 70, St. Vincent de Paul

Doris M. Parriott, 84, St. Vincent de Paul

Huntington

Kevin Shipbaugh, 45, SS. Peter and Paul

Mishawaka

Timothy Price, 53, St. Bavo

Rose Robinson, 94, St. Bavo

South Bend

Dannie L. Minder, 80, Christ the King

Dorothy Bidlack, 85, St. Anthony de Padua

Janet Daniels, 87, St. Anthony de Padua

Monica Himes, 77, Sacred Heart of Jesus

Carl Weisser, St. Jude

* * *

