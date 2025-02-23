Francie Hogan
Graphic Designer
February 23, 2025 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: February 23, 2025

Elkhart

Irena Golabek, 70, St. Vincent de Paul

Fort Wayne

Betty Hossman, 94, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Thomas Hess, 80, St. Jude

Kate Purdy, 100, St. Jude

Janet Oxley, 59, St. Therese

Greg Reader, 75, St. Vincent de Paul

Mishawaka

Louise Snyder, 80, Queen of Peace

New Carlisle

William Gamble, 67, St. Stanislaus Kostka

South Bend

Dolores Wisniewski, 94, Holy Family

Nancy Kertesz, 92, St. John the Baptist

* * *

