February 23, 2025 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: February 23, 2025
Elkhart
Irena Golabek, 70, St. Vincent de Paul
Fort Wayne
Betty Hossman, 94, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Thomas Hess, 80, St. Jude
Kate Purdy, 100, St. Jude
Janet Oxley, 59, St. Therese
Greg Reader, 75, St. Vincent de Paul
Mishawaka
Louise Snyder, 80, Queen of Peace
New Carlisle
William Gamble, 67, St. Stanislaus Kostka
South Bend
Dolores Wisniewski, 94, Holy Family
Nancy Kertesz, 92, St. John the Baptist
* * *
