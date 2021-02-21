Rest in Peace: February 21, 2021 Todays Catholic

Bremen

Gloria F. Fimbianti, 93, St. Dominic

Decatur

Matthew J. Keller, 65, St. Mary of the Assumption

Shirley C. Laguna, 73, St. Mary of the Assumption

Fort Wayne

Kristina Hicks, 70, St. Vincent de Paul

Vicky L. Nussbaum, 81, St. Jude

Monroeville

Kay L. Reuille, 78, St. Rose of Lima

South Bend

Grace Devetski, 84, St. Anthony de Padua

Sister Maureen Rooney, CSC, 81, Our Lady of Loretto

Edward Stepien, 69, Holy Family

Stephen Stopczynski, 32, Holy Family

Ralph Takach, 78, Holy Family

James Van Bergen, 56, St. Anthony de Padua

Patricia Weller, 88, St. Anthony de Padua

Deaths elsewhere

Sister Jacquelyn Hoffman, 89, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods. Sister is from Fort Wayne and served at St. John the Baptist

