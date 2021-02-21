February 21, 2021 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: February 21, 2021
Bremen
Gloria F. Fimbianti, 93, St. Dominic
Decatur
Matthew J. Keller, 65, St. Mary of the Assumption
Shirley C. Laguna, 73, St. Mary of the Assumption
Fort Wayne
Kristina Hicks, 70, St. Vincent de Paul
Vicky L. Nussbaum, 81, St. Jude
Monroeville
Kay L. Reuille, 78, St. Rose of Lima
South Bend
Grace Devetski, 84, St. Anthony de Padua
Sister Maureen Rooney, CSC, 81, Our Lady of Loretto
Edward Stepien, 69, Holy Family
Stephen Stopczynski, 32, Holy Family
Ralph Takach, 78, Holy Family
James Van Bergen, 56, St. Anthony de Padua
Patricia Weller, 88, St. Anthony de Padua
Deaths elsewhere
Sister Jacquelyn Hoffman, 89, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods. Sister is from Fort Wayne and served at St. John the Baptist
