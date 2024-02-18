Todays Catholic
February 18, 2024 // Obituaries

Rest In Peace: February 18, 2024

Todays Catholic

Fort Wayne

Jane Wilcox Needham, 96, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

Elizabeth J. Meyer, 88, Queen of Angels

Michael A. Neuhaus, 63, Queen of Angels

Steven L. Baker, 60, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Patricia Bonahoom, 89, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Darlene Clabaugh, 73, St. Henry

Joan Kerr, 92, St. Henry

Lou Meek, 85, St. Henry

John Weber, 83, St. Henry

Dorothy Jo Wrizon, 83, St. Vincent de Paul

Granger

Jacqueline Beverly, 79, St. Pius X

Barbara Ferraro, 91, St. Pius X

Kathryn Agnes Houk, 94, St. Pius X

South Bend

Mary Cebulski, 87, Cathedral of
St. Matthew

Anthony Krakowski, 76, Cathedral of
St. Matthew

Yvonne Mahan, 96, Cathedral of
St. Matthew

Rita E. Fricano, 82, Christ the King

Jeffrey Schmuhl, 69, Christ the King

Sadie Guedry, 103, Holy Cross

Edwardine Kalicki, 97, Holy Cross

Christopher L. Miller, 68, St. Jude

* * *

