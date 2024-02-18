February 18, 2024 // Obituaries
Rest In Peace: February 18, 2024
Fort Wayne
Jane Wilcox Needham, 96, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Elizabeth J. Meyer, 88, Queen of Angels
Michael A. Neuhaus, 63, Queen of Angels
Steven L. Baker, 60, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Patricia Bonahoom, 89, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Darlene Clabaugh, 73, St. Henry
Joan Kerr, 92, St. Henry
Lou Meek, 85, St. Henry
John Weber, 83, St. Henry
Dorothy Jo Wrizon, 83, St. Vincent de Paul
Granger
Jacqueline Beverly, 79, St. Pius X
Barbara Ferraro, 91, St. Pius X
Kathryn Agnes Houk, 94, St. Pius X
South Bend
Mary Cebulski, 87, Cathedral of
St. Matthew
Anthony Krakowski, 76, Cathedral of
St. Matthew
Yvonne Mahan, 96, Cathedral of
St. Matthew
Rita E. Fricano, 82, Christ the King
Jeffrey Schmuhl, 69, Christ the King
Sadie Guedry, 103, Holy Cross
Edwardine Kalicki, 97, Holy Cross
Christopher L. Miller, 68, St. Jude
