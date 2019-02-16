February 16, 2019 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: February 17, 2019
Arcola
Robert Schortgen, 91, St. Patrick
Decatur
Thomas F. Braun, 67, St. Mary of the Assumption
Esther M. Eguia, 67, St. Mary of the Assumption
Elkhart
Dorothy Borger, 94, St. Thomas the Apostle
Fort Wayne
Jeanne Franken, 97, Most Precious Blood
Marie Nowlan, 83, St. Vincent de Paul
Carl White, 88, St. Charles Borromeo
Goshen
Eugene Grise, 92, St John the Evangelist
Granger
Emma Berridge, 82, St. Pius X
June Ann Vascil-Trippel, 55, St. Pius X
Robert Wilson, 89, St. Pius X
Ethel Kiemnec, 93, St. Pius X
Huntington
Kevin Shipbaugh, 45, SS Peter and Paul
Mishawaka
Larry Lovechio, 69, St. Joseph
Mary Ann Gradeless, 94, St. Joseph
South Bend
Catherine Kluszczynski, St. Jude
Winifred Libertowski, 67, Holy Cross
Joseph Vance, 94, Holy Cross
Frank Held, 69, St. Anthony de Padua
