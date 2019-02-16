Todays Catholic
February 16, 2019 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: February 17, 2019

Arcola

Robert Schortgen, 91, St. Patrick

Decatur

Thomas F. Braun, 67, St. Mary of the Assumption

Esther M. Eguia, 67, St. Mary of the Assumption

Elkhart

Dorothy Borger, 94, St. Thomas the Apostle

Fort Wayne

Jeanne Franken, 97, Most Precious Blood

Marie Nowlan, 83, St. Vincent de Paul

Carl White, 88, St. Charles Borromeo

Goshen

Eugene Grise, 92, St John the Evangelist

Granger

Emma Berridge, 82, St. Pius X

June Ann Vascil-Trippel, 55, St. Pius X

Robert Wilson, 89, St. Pius X

Ethel Kiemnec, 93, St. Pius X

Huntington

Kevin Shipbaugh, 45, SS Peter and Paul

Mishawaka

Larry Lovechio, 69, St. Joseph

Mary Ann Gradeless, 94, St. Joseph

South Bend

Catherine Kluszczynski, St. Jude

Winifred Libertowski, 67, Holy Cross

Joseph Vance, 94, Holy Cross

Frank Held, 69, St. Anthony de Padua

