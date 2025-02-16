Todays Catholic
February 16, 2025 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: February 16, 2025

Todays Catholic

Fort Wayne

Louis Dormans, 87, St. Vincent de Paul

Donna Windmiller, 95, St. Vincent de Paul

Granger

John Carrico, Jr., 90, St. Pius X

Donald Maylath, 91, St. Pius X

Nancy O’Connor, 88, St. Pius X

Nancy Reith, 76, St. Pius X

Mary Salwin, 88, St. Pius X

Huntington

Mary K. Couch, 87, SS. Peter and Paul

Beverly Everhart, 89, SS. Peter and Paul

Larry A. Waikel, 84, SS. Peter and Paul

James W. Young, 89, SS. Peter & Paul

Mishawaka

Lee Ann Eberlein, 47, Queen of Peace

Joan DeClark, 82, St. Bavo Parish

New Haven

Eileen A. Henry, 87, St. John the Baptist

Notre Dame

Sister Yvonne Arcand, 90, Our Lady of Loretto

South Bend

Patricia Starck, 99, Holy Cross

Selestina Bueno, 88, St. Adalbert

Elizabeth Gadacz, 87, St. Adalbert

Betty Hoida, 93, St. Adalbert

Wabash

Larry Wente, 84, St. Bernard

* * *

