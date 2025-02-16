February 16, 2025 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: February 16, 2025
Fort Wayne
Louis Dormans, 87, St. Vincent de Paul
Donna Windmiller, 95, St. Vincent de Paul
Granger
John Carrico, Jr., 90, St. Pius X
Donald Maylath, 91, St. Pius X
Nancy O’Connor, 88, St. Pius X
Nancy Reith, 76, St. Pius X
Mary Salwin, 88, St. Pius X
Huntington
Mary K. Couch, 87, SS. Peter and Paul
Beverly Everhart, 89, SS. Peter and Paul
Larry A. Waikel, 84, SS. Peter and Paul
James W. Young, 89, SS. Peter & Paul
Mishawaka
Lee Ann Eberlein, 47, Queen of Peace
Joan DeClark, 82, St. Bavo Parish
New Haven
Eileen A. Henry, 87, St. John the Baptist
Notre Dame
Sister Yvonne Arcand, 90, Our Lady of Loretto
South Bend
Patricia Starck, 99, Holy Cross
Selestina Bueno, 88, St. Adalbert
Elizabeth Gadacz, 87, St. Adalbert
Betty Hoida, 93, St. Adalbert
Wabash
Larry Wente, 84, St. Bernard
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.