Francie Hogan
Francie Hogan
Page Designer
February 15, 2020 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: February 16, 2020

Francie Hogan
Francie Hogan
Page Designer

Decatur

Kevin L. McBarnes, 66, St. Mary of the Assumption

Elkhart

Barbara Helman, 81, St. Thomas the Apostle

Fort Wayne

Elaine Beckman, 61, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel

Andrew Dietsch, 47, St. Vincent de Paul

Greg Dillon, 31, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Thomas Feely, 85, St. Vincent de Paul

Mary C. Foley, 65, Queen of Angels 

Marjorie M. Motherwell, 98, Queen of Angels

Donald R. Sordelet, 85, Queen of Angels

Granger

Joseph Stackowicz, 98, St. Pius X

Huntington

Helene M. Craig, 96, SS. Peter and Paul

Sister Ruth Ellert, OLVM, 92, Archbishop Noll Memorial Chapel

Mishawaka

Theresa VanNevel, 91, St. Monica

South Bend

Gertie Jaworski, 90, St. Hedwig

Dr. Jamie L. Kazmierzak, 40, St. Jude

Kathy Niedbalski, 75, Christ the King

* * *

The best news. Delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list today.

SUBSCRIBE