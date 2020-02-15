February 15, 2020 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: February 16, 2020
Decatur
Kevin L. McBarnes, 66, St. Mary of the Assumption
Elkhart
Barbara Helman, 81, St. Thomas the Apostle
Fort Wayne
Elaine Beckman, 61, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel
Andrew Dietsch, 47, St. Vincent de Paul
Greg Dillon, 31, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Thomas Feely, 85, St. Vincent de Paul
Mary C. Foley, 65, Queen of Angels
Marjorie M. Motherwell, 98, Queen of Angels
Donald R. Sordelet, 85, Queen of Angels
Granger
Joseph Stackowicz, 98, St. Pius X
Huntington
Helene M. Craig, 96, SS. Peter and Paul
Sister Ruth Ellert, OLVM, 92, Archbishop Noll Memorial Chapel
Mishawaka
Theresa VanNevel, 91, St. Monica
South Bend
Gertie Jaworski, 90, St. Hedwig
Dr. Jamie L. Kazmierzak, 40, St. Jude
Kathy Niedbalski, 75, Christ the King
