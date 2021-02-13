February 13, 2021 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: February 14, 2021
Fort Wayne
John M. Hull, 61, St. Vincent de Paul
Robert Vodde, 91, St. Charles Borromeo
Goshen
Bernice M. Sibal, 91, St. John the Evangelist
Granger
Ronald Lemieux, 92, St. Pius X
Angie Zajac, 59, St. Pius X
South Bend
P. Michael Fetters, 67, St. Matthew Cathedral
Deaths elsewhere
Sister Charles Van Hoy, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods. Sister served at St. John the Baptist Parish, Fort Wayne
* * *
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.