February 13, 2021 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: February 14, 2021

Fort Wayne

John M. Hull, 61, St. Vincent de Paul 

Robert Vodde, 91, St. Charles Borromeo

Goshen

Bernice M. Sibal, 91, St. John the Evangelist

Granger

Ronald Lemieux, 92, St. Pius X

Angie Zajac, 59, St. Pius X

South Bend

P. Michael Fetters, 67, St. Matthew Cathedral

Deaths elsewhere

Sister Charles Van Hoy, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods. Sister served at St. John the Baptist Parish, Fort Wayne

* * *

