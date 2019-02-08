Todays Catholic
February 8, 2019 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: February 10, 2019

Arcola

Helen Marie McKinney, 88, St. Patrick

Decatur

Margaret A. Colclasure, 84, St. Mary of the Assumption

Fort Wayne

William Knorr, 90, St. Charles Borromeo

Richard Friedrich, 92, St. Charles Borromeo

Gerald Bush, 84, St. Charles Borromeo

Granger

Michael Berger, 57, St. Pius X

Huntington

William R. Marshall, 67, SS Peter and Paul

Margaret C. Scher 82, SS Peter and Paul

Mishawaka

Sister M. MonIca Bertha, OSF, 93, Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration

