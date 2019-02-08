February 8, 2019 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: February 10, 2019
Arcola
Helen Marie McKinney, 88, St. Patrick
Decatur
Margaret A. Colclasure, 84, St. Mary of the Assumption
Fort Wayne
William Knorr, 90, St. Charles Borromeo
Richard Friedrich, 92, St. Charles Borromeo
Gerald Bush, 84, St. Charles Borromeo
Granger
Michael Berger, 57, St. Pius X
Huntington
William R. Marshall, 67, SS Peter and Paul
Margaret C. Scher 82, SS Peter and Paul
Mishawaka
Sister M. MonIca Bertha, OSF, 93, Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration
* * *
