December 9, 2018 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: December 9, 2018
Fort Wayne
Shirley Morken, 76, St. Therese
Anne Crew, 59, St. Therese
Mishawaka
Jean Gryp, 92, Queen of Peace
Plymouth
Frances Houin, 87, St. Michael
South Bend
Chester J. Kolber, 90, Holy Family
Norbert V. Kopinski, 88, St. Anthony de Padua
Dimpna Naval, St. Jude
Barbara Kellogg, 92, St. Anthony de Padua
Anton Sakara, 99, St. Anthony de Padua
Rosa Hahn, 94, St. Anthony de Padua
* * *
