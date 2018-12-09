Todays Catholic
Todays Catholic
December 9, 2018 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: December 9, 2018

Todays Catholic
Todays Catholic

Fort Wayne

Shirley Morken, 76, St. Therese

Anne Crew, 59, St. Therese

Mishawaka

Jean Gryp, 92, Queen of Peace

Plymouth

Frances Houin, 87, St. Michael

South Bend

Chester J. Kolber, 90, Holy Family

Norbert V. Kopinski, 88, St. Anthony de Padua

Dimpna Naval, St. Jude

Barbara Kellogg, 92, St. Anthony de Padua

Anton Sakara, 99, St. Anthony de Padua

Rosa Hahn, 94, St. Anthony de Padua

* * *

The best news. Delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list today.

SUBSCRIBE