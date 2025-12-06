Todays Catholic
December 6, 2025 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: December 7, 2025

Todays Catholic

Fort Wayne

Fred Gage, 95, St. Vincent de Paul

Juan “John” Garcia, 61, St. Vincent de Paul

Marcyle Voigt, 82, St. Vincent de Paul

Ron Wurst, 81, St. Vincent de Paul

Granger

Joseph Muellner, 82, St. Pius X

Huntington

Carolyn A. Covey, 89, SS. Peter and Paul

David P. Eckert, 84, SS. Peter and Paul

Mark E. Teusch, 83, SS. Peter and Paul

South Bend

Richard Langel, 77, Christ the King

Anne Hyduk, 72, St. John the Baptist

Irene M. Engel, 98, Sacred Heart of Jesus

Lois Marie Jewell, 78, St. Stanislaus
Bishop and Martyr

Warsaw

Edward D. Mayo, 92, Sacred Heart

* * *

The best news. Delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list today.

SUBSCRIBE