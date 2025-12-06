December 6, 2025 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: December 7, 2025
Fort Wayne
Fred Gage, 95, St. Vincent de Paul
Juan “John” Garcia, 61, St. Vincent de Paul
Marcyle Voigt, 82, St. Vincent de Paul
Ron Wurst, 81, St. Vincent de Paul
Granger
Joseph Muellner, 82, St. Pius X
Huntington
Carolyn A. Covey, 89, SS. Peter and Paul
David P. Eckert, 84, SS. Peter and Paul
Mark E. Teusch, 83, SS. Peter and Paul
South Bend
Richard Langel, 77, Christ the King
Anne Hyduk, 72, St. John the Baptist
Irene M. Engel, 98, Sacred Heart of Jesus
Lois Marie Jewell, 78, St. Stanislaus
Bishop and Martyr
Warsaw
Edward D. Mayo, 92, Sacred Heart
