December 6, 2020 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: December 6, 2020

Bremen

Brian Klingerman, 62, St. Dominic

Goshen

Pedro Lozano Zamora, 63, St. John the Evangelist

Jona A. Rico Garcia, 20, St. John the Evangelist

Judith A. Rietgraf, 79, St. John the Evangelist

Julia A. Unger, 55, St. John the Evangelist

Granger

Patricia Cox, 77, St. Pius X

Huntington

Sister Alodia Carney, OLVM, 92, Archbishop Noll Memorial Chapel

Sister Monica Haines, OLVM, 90, Archbishop Noll Memorial Chapel

Jeremy L. Vargo, 43, SS. Peter and Paul

Mishawaka

Helen Collins, 88, St. Joseph 

Gladys M. Fozo, 95, St. Monica

Don Heirman, 80, St. Joseph

Mary A. Williams, 87, St. Monica

Monroeville

Diana  L. Galligher, 78, St. Rose of Lima

Jean R. Renier, 97, St. Rose of Lima

New Haven

Dennis J. Tippmann, 74, St. John the Baptist

South Bend

Thomas Barcome, 62, St. Matthew Cathedral

John W. Byorni, 73, St. Anthony de Padua 

Richard R. Gorney, 93, St. John the Baptist

Wabash

Judy Baucco, 80, St. Bernard

Clarence Biltz, 88, St. Bernard

* * *

