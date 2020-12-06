December 6, 2020 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: December 6, 2020
Bremen
Brian Klingerman, 62, St. Dominic
Goshen
Pedro Lozano Zamora, 63, St. John the Evangelist
Jona A. Rico Garcia, 20, St. John the Evangelist
Judith A. Rietgraf, 79, St. John the Evangelist
Julia A. Unger, 55, St. John the Evangelist
Granger
Patricia Cox, 77, St. Pius X
Huntington
Sister Alodia Carney, OLVM, 92, Archbishop Noll Memorial Chapel
Sister Monica Haines, OLVM, 90, Archbishop Noll Memorial Chapel
Jeremy L. Vargo, 43, SS. Peter and Paul
Mishawaka
Helen Collins, 88, St. Joseph
Gladys M. Fozo, 95, St. Monica
Don Heirman, 80, St. Joseph
Mary A. Williams, 87, St. Monica
Monroeville
Diana L. Galligher, 78, St. Rose of Lima
Jean R. Renier, 97, St. Rose of Lima
New Haven
Dennis J. Tippmann, 74, St. John the Baptist
South Bend
Thomas Barcome, 62, St. Matthew Cathedral
John W. Byorni, 73, St. Anthony de Padua
Richard R. Gorney, 93, St. John the Baptist
Wabash
Judy Baucco, 80, St. Bernard
Clarence Biltz, 88, St. Bernard
