December 4, 2022 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: December 4, 2022
Granger
Rosemary Dunlap, 89, St. Pius X
Ron Erichsen, 85, St. Pius X
Dean Johnson, 86, St. Pius X
Larry Zilm, 86, St. Pius X
Fort Wayne
Richard Wade, 85, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Rob VanCleave, 68, Cathedral of Immaculate Conception
Alicia Eaton , 39, St. Charles Borromeo
Billie Pierre, 76, St. Charles Borromeo
Huntington
Sister Elizabeth Anderson, OLVM, 88, Victory Noll
South Bend
Jean Samolczyk, 62, St. Adalbert
Selma B. Staszewski, 96, St. John the Baptist
Warsaw
Jane F. Kubik-Haney, 82, Sacred Heart
