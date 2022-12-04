Todays Catholic
December 4, 2022 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: December 4, 2022

Granger

Rosemary Dunlap, 89, St. Pius X

Ron Erichsen, 85, St. Pius X

Dean Johnson, 86, St. Pius X

Larry Zilm, 86, St. Pius X

Fort Wayne

Richard Wade, 85, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

Rob VanCleave, 68, Cathedral of Immaculate Conception

Alicia Eaton , 39,  St. Charles Borromeo

Billie Pierre, 76, St. Charles Borromeo

Huntington

Sister Elizabeth Anderson, OLVM, 88, Victory Noll

South Bend

Jean Samolczyk, 62, St. Adalbert

Selma B. Staszewski, 96, St. John the Baptist

Warsaw

Jane F. Kubik-Haney, 82, Sacred Heart

* * *

