December 23, 2018 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: December 23, 2018

Fort Wayne

Donald J. Hake, 90, St. Jude

Kathleen M. Merritt, 73, St. Jude

Rita J. Bubb, 76, St. Jude

Marie Steinberger, 101, St. Jude

John Zollinger, 69, St. Jude

Elkhart

Mary Harris, 87, St. Thomas the Apostle

Kathleen Albrecht, 77, St. Thomas the Apostle

Goshen

Vincent R. Traxler, 97, St. John the Evangelist

Shirley A. Swartz, 87, St. John the Evangelist

Granger

Paul Derse, 83, St. Pius X

Shari Stogsdill, 66, St. Pius X

Notre Dame

Thomas R. Pilot Jr., 75, Sacred Heart

Walkerton

Diane Marie Hesters, 55, St. Patrick

