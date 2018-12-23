December 23, 2018 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: December 23, 2018
Fort Wayne
Donald J. Hake, 90, St. Jude
Kathleen M. Merritt, 73, St. Jude
Rita J. Bubb, 76, St. Jude
Marie Steinberger, 101, St. Jude
John Zollinger, 69, St. Jude
Elkhart
Mary Harris, 87, St. Thomas the Apostle
Kathleen Albrecht, 77, St. Thomas the Apostle
Goshen
Vincent R. Traxler, 97, St. John the Evangelist
Shirley A. Swartz, 87, St. John the Evangelist
Granger
Paul Derse, 83, St. Pius X
Shari Stogsdill, 66, St. Pius X
Notre Dame
Thomas R. Pilot Jr., 75, Sacred Heart
Walkerton
Diane Marie Hesters, 55, St. Patrick
