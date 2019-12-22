Francie Hogan
Page Designer
December 22, 2019 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: December 22, 2019

Bremen

Ginette L. Rethlake, 81, St. Dominic

Decatur

Blas G. Mendez, 94, St. Mary of the Assumption

Fort Wayne

D. James Kessler, Jr., 67, St. Vincent de Paul

Yiordana Quandt, 64, St. Charles Borromeo

Charlotte Selby, 95, St. Charles Borromeo

Granger

Henry Stypczynski, 90, St. Pius X

Mishawaka

Vicki Bennett, 80, Queen of Peace

South Bend

Helen O’Malley, 91, St. Matthew Cathedral

Irene Suth, 100, St. Matthew Cathedral

Patricia Welling, 75, Christ the King

Ann M. Woofter, 93, Christ the King

* * *

