December 22, 2019 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: December 22, 2019
Bremen
Ginette L. Rethlake, 81, St. Dominic
Decatur
Blas G. Mendez, 94, St. Mary of the Assumption
Fort Wayne
D. James Kessler, Jr., 67, St. Vincent de Paul
Yiordana Quandt, 64, St. Charles Borromeo
Charlotte Selby, 95, St. Charles Borromeo
Granger
Henry Stypczynski, 90, St. Pius X
Mishawaka
Vicki Bennett, 80, Queen of Peace
South Bend
Helen O’Malley, 91, St. Matthew Cathedral
Irene Suth, 100, St. Matthew Cathedral
Patricia Welling, 75, Christ the King
Ann M. Woofter, 93, Christ the King
