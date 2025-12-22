December 21, 2025 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: December 21, 2025
Fort Wayne
Karen Benson, 63,
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Anna Fuentes, 66,
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Mary Gorman, 98,
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Thomas Kronstain, 76,
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
William L. Bogardus, 83, Queen of Angels
Sister Rosemary Rafter, 93, St. Patrick
Patricia Travis, 91, St. Therese
Catharina Dormans, 85, St. Vincent de Paul
Roger Watercutter, 83, St. Vincent de Paul
Granger
James Hahn, 65, St. Pius X
Marylou Pairitz, 87, St. Pius X
New Haven
Patrick Burnham, 51, St. John the Baptist
Linn Marie Farmer, 84, St. John the Baptist
South Bend
Janet Futa, 90, Holy Family
Angeline Nowaczewski, 100, Holy Family
