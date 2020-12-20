Todays Catholic
Todays Catholic
December 20, 2020 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: December 20, 2020

Todays Catholic
Todays Catholic

Auburn

Carol Schalow, 80, Immaculate Conception

Decatur

Kenneth E. Gause, 69, St. Mary of the Assumption

Fort Wayne

Nancy Gerard, 84, St. Charles Borromeo

Doris Griffith, 90, St. Charles Borromeo

James Lyon, 61, St. Vincent de Paul

William Poure Sr., 91, St. Vincent de Paul

Huntington

Blanche M. Hunckler, 100, SS. Peter and Paul

Deloris Karst, 86, SS. Peter and Paul

Karlita J. Scher, 89, SS. Peter and Paul

Bart A. Smart, 87, SS. Peter and Paul

New Haven

Jerry E. Savieo, 82, St. John the Baptist

Pierceton

Father Charles Herman, St. Francis Xavier

South Bend

Charles S. Lentine, 76, St. Matthew Cathedral

Walkerton

Michael B. Kochanowski, 78, St. Patrick

* * *

The best news. Delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list today.

SUBSCRIBE