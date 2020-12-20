December 20, 2020 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: December 20, 2020
Auburn
Carol Schalow, 80, Immaculate Conception
Decatur
Kenneth E. Gause, 69, St. Mary of the Assumption
Fort Wayne
Nancy Gerard, 84, St. Charles Borromeo
Doris Griffith, 90, St. Charles Borromeo
James Lyon, 61, St. Vincent de Paul
William Poure Sr., 91, St. Vincent de Paul
Huntington
Blanche M. Hunckler, 100, SS. Peter and Paul
Deloris Karst, 86, SS. Peter and Paul
Karlita J. Scher, 89, SS. Peter and Paul
Bart A. Smart, 87, SS. Peter and Paul
New Haven
Jerry E. Savieo, 82, St. John the Baptist
Pierceton
Father Charles Herman, St. Francis Xavier
South Bend
Charles S. Lentine, 76, St. Matthew Cathedral
Walkerton
Michael B. Kochanowski, 78, St. Patrick
