Rest in Peace: December 19, 2021 Todays Catholic

Fort Wayne

Edward Dobosz, 81, St. Charles Borromeo

Shawn J. Doyle, 29, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Rosalia Martinez, 96, St. Vincent de Paul

Granger

Michael Connelly, 76, St Pius X

Gerald Rutkowski, 80, St Pius X

Thomas Walczewski, 69, St Pius X

Huntington

Barbara K. Kauffman, 81, SS. Peter and Paul

Thomas L. Shores, 76, SS. Peter and Paul

Janet G. Stoffel, 79, SS. Peter and Paul

Mishawaka

Joe Valentine, 86, Queen of Peace

South Bend

Patricia Coppins, 90, Holy Cross

Helen M. Keresztesi, 90, Christ the King

Warsaw

Barbara A. Kotas, 77, Sacred Heart

Deaths elsewhere

Sister Winifred Mary Sullivan, 94, Sisters of Providence, Church of the Immaculate Conception. Sister served at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Parish, Fort Wayne

* * *