December 18, 2021 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: December 19, 2021
Fort Wayne
Edward Dobosz, 81, St. Charles Borromeo
Shawn J. Doyle, 29, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Rosalia Martinez, 96, St. Vincent de Paul
Granger
Michael Connelly, 76, St Pius X
Gerald Rutkowski, 80, St Pius X
Thomas Walczewski, 69, St Pius X
Huntington
Barbara K. Kauffman, 81, SS. Peter and Paul
Thomas L. Shores, 76, SS. Peter and Paul
Janet G. Stoffel, 79, SS. Peter and Paul
Mishawaka
Joe Valentine, 86, Queen of Peace
South Bend
Patricia Coppins, 90, Holy Cross
Helen M. Keresztesi, 90, Christ the King
Warsaw
Barbara A. Kotas, 77, Sacred Heart
Deaths elsewhere
Sister Winifred Mary Sullivan, 94, Sisters of Providence, Church of the Immaculate Conception. Sister served at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Parish, Fort Wayne
