December 15, 2019 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: December 15, 2019
Arcola
Mary Lou Gruettert, 83, St. Patrick
Decatur
Joseph M. Goebel, 67, St. Mary of the Assumption
Fort Wayne
Donald F. Dager, 90, Our Lady of Good Hope
Helen Gochenour, 92, St. Charles Borromeo
Virginia Hannum, 106, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Frederick H. Jordan, 80, St. Vincent de Paul
Louis Mohlman, 89, St. Vincent de Paul
James Zurbuch, 85, St. Charles Borromeo
Granger
Peggy Makielski, 93, St. Pius X
Huntington
Cynthia A. Sailors, 59, SS. Peter and Paul
Mishawaka
Robert Lytle, 85, St. Bavo
DeWayne Merckx, 80, Queen of Peace
Daniel Robinson, 73, St. Bavo
New Haven
Gilbert Coonrod, 95, St. Louis, Besancon
South Bend
Roberta Langner, 88, Christ the King
Tamara Szigeti-Clark, 59, Christ the King
Waterloo
Mildred M. Miller, 93, St. Michael the Archangel
