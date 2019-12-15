Todays Catholic
December 15, 2019 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: December 15, 2019

Arcola

Mary Lou Gruettert, 83, St. Patrick

Decatur

Joseph M. Goebel, 67, St. Mary of the Assumption

Fort Wayne

Donald F. Dager, 90, Our Lady of Good Hope

Helen Gochenour, 92, St. Charles Borromeo

Virginia Hannum, 106, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

Frederick H. Jordan, 80, St. Vincent de Paul

Louis Mohlman, 89, St. Vincent de Paul

James Zurbuch, 85, St. Charles Borromeo

Granger

Peggy Makielski, 93, St. Pius X

Huntington

Cynthia A. Sailors, 59, SS. Peter and Paul

Mishawaka

Robert Lytle, 85, St. Bavo

DeWayne Merckx, 80, Queen of Peace

Daniel Robinson, 73, St. Bavo

New Haven

Gilbert Coonrod, 95, St. Louis, Besancon

South Bend

Roberta Langner, 88, Christ the King

Tamara Szigeti-Clark, 59, Christ the King

Waterloo

Mildred M. Miller, 93, St. Michael the Archangel

* * *

