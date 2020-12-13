Todays Catholic
December 13, 2020 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: December 13, 2020

Decatur

Simeon J. Hain, 98, St. Mary of the Assumption

Theodore E. Loshe, 64, St. Mary of the Assumption

Fort Wayne

Edwin Boknecht, 96, St. Charles Borromeo

Charles A. Colligan, 85, St. Vincent de Paul

Gwyn Ditmars, 58, St. Jude

Tim Ellert, 64, St. Jude

Joan Haverstick, 82, St. Charles Borromeo

Nancy Kohr, 60, St. Jude

Adolf Nix, 92, St. Vincent de Paul

Enrique Olivas Q. Sr., 81, St. Patrick

John S. Rose, 81, St. Vincent de Paul

Magdalen Simone, 92, St. Patrick

Sai Somsavath, 78, St. Vincent de Paul

Henry J. Sorg, 87, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel

Lavon Sorg, 93, St. Charles Borromeo

Goshen

James P. Bopp Sr., 81, St. John the Evangelist

Adriana Mares Solano, 38, St. John the Evangelist

Granger

Ailene Lardon, 95, St. Pius X

Mishawaka

Dolores Bankowski, 91, St. Monica

New Haven

Kyle M. Shanayda, St. John the Baptist

Arthur J. Wilder, 90, St. John the Baptist

South Bend

Margaret Balint, 78, Christ the King

Patricia DeClercq, 92, St. John the Baptist

Donald Grzegorek, 79, Holy Family

Lawrence Hauguel, 79, Holy Family

Cecelia Lowman, 100, St. John the Baptist

Cyril Matthys, 90, Holy Family

Steven Morrison, 71, Holy Family

Harriet Piatkowski, 99, Holy Family

Waterloo

Agnes M. Fender, 84, St. Michael the Archangel

Deaths elsewhere

Sister Mary Lee Mettler, SP, 88, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods. Sister Mary is a Fort Wayne native.

