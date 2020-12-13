December 13, 2020 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: December 13, 2020
Decatur
Simeon J. Hain, 98, St. Mary of the Assumption
Theodore E. Loshe, 64, St. Mary of the Assumption
Fort Wayne
Edwin Boknecht, 96, St. Charles Borromeo
Charles A. Colligan, 85, St. Vincent de Paul
Gwyn Ditmars, 58, St. Jude
Tim Ellert, 64, St. Jude
Joan Haverstick, 82, St. Charles Borromeo
Nancy Kohr, 60, St. Jude
Adolf Nix, 92, St. Vincent de Paul
Enrique Olivas Q. Sr., 81, St. Patrick
John S. Rose, 81, St. Vincent de Paul
Magdalen Simone, 92, St. Patrick
Sai Somsavath, 78, St. Vincent de Paul
Henry J. Sorg, 87, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel
Lavon Sorg, 93, St. Charles Borromeo
Goshen
James P. Bopp Sr., 81, St. John the Evangelist
Adriana Mares Solano, 38, St. John the Evangelist
Granger
Ailene Lardon, 95, St. Pius X
Mishawaka
Dolores Bankowski, 91, St. Monica
New Haven
Kyle M. Shanayda, St. John the Baptist
Arthur J. Wilder, 90, St. John the Baptist
South Bend
Margaret Balint, 78, Christ the King
Patricia DeClercq, 92, St. John the Baptist
Donald Grzegorek, 79, Holy Family
Lawrence Hauguel, 79, Holy Family
Cecelia Lowman, 100, St. John the Baptist
Cyril Matthys, 90, Holy Family
Steven Morrison, 71, Holy Family
Harriet Piatkowski, 99, Holy Family
Waterloo
Agnes M. Fender, 84, St. Michael the Archangel
Deaths elsewhere
Sister Mary Lee Mettler, SP, 88, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods. Sister Mary is a Fort Wayne native.
