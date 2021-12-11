Todays Catholic
December 11, 2021 // Local

Rest in Peace: December 12, 2021

Todays Catholic

Angola

Patricia M. Huffman, 93, St. Anthony of Padua

Charlayne M. McClanahan, 43, St. Anthony of Padua

Sylvia G. Valentine, 86, St. Anthony of Padua

Bristol

Edward J. Bollero, Jr., 63, St. Mary of the Annunciation

Lillian Braun, 84, St. Mary of the Annunciation

Fort Wayne

Lucy A. Cucinelli, 88, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

Mary C. D’Angelo, 96, St. Charles Borromeo

Janet L. Enrietto, 84,  St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Maureen Galligan, 59, St. Vincent de Paul

John Hennessey, 87, St. Vincent de Paul

Mishawaka

Ian Simper, 44, Queen of Peace

South Bend

Leona Bogunia, 92, Holy Cross

Joseph Fleck, 84, Christ the King

Virginia Jurek, 91, Holy Family

Dolores Lowe, 91, Christ the King

Betty A. Lubelski, 90, Holy Family

Carol Mayer, 75, Holy Cross

Marilyn Rzeszewski, 80, St. Casimir

