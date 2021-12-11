December 11, 2021 // Local
Rest in Peace: December 12, 2021
Angola
Patricia M. Huffman, 93, St. Anthony of Padua
Charlayne M. McClanahan, 43, St. Anthony of Padua
Sylvia G. Valentine, 86, St. Anthony of Padua
Bristol
Edward J. Bollero, Jr., 63, St. Mary of the Annunciation
Lillian Braun, 84, St. Mary of the Annunciation
Fort Wayne
Lucy A. Cucinelli, 88, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Mary C. D’Angelo, 96, St. Charles Borromeo
Janet L. Enrietto, 84, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Maureen Galligan, 59, St. Vincent de Paul
John Hennessey, 87, St. Vincent de Paul
Mishawaka
Ian Simper, 44, Queen of Peace
South Bend
Leona Bogunia, 92, Holy Cross
Joseph Fleck, 84, Christ the King
Virginia Jurek, 91, Holy Family
Dolores Lowe, 91, Christ the King
Betty A. Lubelski, 90, Holy Family
Carol Mayer, 75, Holy Cross
Marilyn Rzeszewski, 80, St. Casimir
