November 30, 2019 // Uncategorized

Rest in Peace: December 1, 2019

Bremen

Dominica K. Beath, 75, St. Dominic

Decatur

Vincent A. Faurote, 82, St. Mary of the Assumption

Fort Wayne

Frances Batt, 79, St. Vincent de Paul

Pierre deCalonne, 72, Our Lady of Good Hope 

Richard Schmitt, 83, St. Therese

Dora Villalon, 94,
St. Charles Borromeo

Nicholas Wyss, 74,
St. Charles Borromeo

Granger

Pete Fox, 84, St. Pius X

Louise Garman, 94, St. Pius X

Richard Jankowski, 85, St. Pius X

Evelyn Klosowski, 89, St. Pius X

Tedeusz Stanaszek, 78, St. Pius X

Mishawaka

Dorothy Burggraf, 81, Queen of Peace

Craig Parmley, 61, Queen of Peace

Helen Smogor, 88, St. Bavo

Richard Willard, 82, Queen of Peace

Miriam Martin, 24, Queen of Peace

South Bend

Stephen J. Balint, 54, St. Jude

Beverly Barcome, 88, St. Matthew Cathedral

Edward Bilinski, 94, Holy Family

Johnny L. Brooks, 84, St. Jude

Eva Buday, 74, St. Matthew Cathedral

Jeff Dubois, 66, St. Matthew Cathedral

Karen Gaby, 81, St. Matthew Cathedral

Eleanor Kolacz, 96, Holy Family

Mary A. Kwiecinski, 85, St. Matthew Cathedral

Robert Stoynoff, 70, Holy Family

Marlene VanWynsberghe, 84, Holy Family

Mary Warner, 59, St. Matthew Cathedral

* * *

