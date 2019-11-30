November 30, 2019 // Uncategorized
Rest in Peace: December 1, 2019
Bremen
Dominica K. Beath, 75, St. Dominic
Decatur
Vincent A. Faurote, 82, St. Mary of the Assumption
Fort Wayne
Frances Batt, 79, St. Vincent de Paul
Pierre deCalonne, 72, Our Lady of Good Hope
Richard Schmitt, 83, St. Therese
Dora Villalon, 94,
St. Charles Borromeo
Nicholas Wyss, 74,
St. Charles Borromeo
Granger
Pete Fox, 84, St. Pius X
Louise Garman, 94, St. Pius X
Richard Jankowski, 85, St. Pius X
Evelyn Klosowski, 89, St. Pius X
Tedeusz Stanaszek, 78, St. Pius X
Mishawaka
Dorothy Burggraf, 81, Queen of Peace
Craig Parmley, 61, Queen of Peace
Helen Smogor, 88, St. Bavo
Richard Willard, 82, Queen of Peace
Miriam Martin, 24, Queen of Peace
South Bend
Stephen J. Balint, 54, St. Jude
Beverly Barcome, 88, St. Matthew Cathedral
Edward Bilinski, 94, Holy Family
Johnny L. Brooks, 84, St. Jude
Eva Buday, 74, St. Matthew Cathedral
Jeff Dubois, 66, St. Matthew Cathedral
Karen Gaby, 81, St. Matthew Cathedral
Eleanor Kolacz, 96, Holy Family
Mary A. Kwiecinski, 85, St. Matthew Cathedral
Robert Stoynoff, 70, Holy Family
Marlene VanWynsberghe, 84, Holy Family
Mary Warner, 59, St. Matthew Cathedral
